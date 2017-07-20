DFB punishes Borussia Dortmund over crowd disorder

Borussia Dortmund have been handed a suspended one-match stadium ban for Bundesliga matches as a punishment over the behaviour of fans at last season's DFB-Pokal final.

The German Football Association (DFB) announced on Thursday that Dortmund would be fined €95,000 after fireworks were set off by the club's fans at the Berlin showpiece.

Dortmund fans will also be prevented from attending an away Bundesliga match - with the club forced to reimburse the home team for lost ticket income - should supporters break the rules again, with the club put on probation for the coming season.

"Dortmund supporters may now only carry out choreographies (including large flags and banners) with the prior written permission of the club," the DFB statement said.

"Even with away games, BVB will first check with the home clubs regarding the choreographies. If there are deviations from this, or if there are pyrotechnics or other unsporting behaviours in the context of choreographies, all Dortmund choreographies are prohibited until the end of the 2017-2018 season."

The DFB said Dortmund were also being punished over crowd behaviour at two matches against Bayern Munich last season, but Dortmund hit out at the ruling, which was described as "draconian" in the club's response.

"BVB fans are threatened with, among other things, a stadium ban for one Bundesliga away game, something which would have huge financial consequences," Dortmund said.