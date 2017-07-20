Chelsea eyeing all titles this season - Kante

N'Golo Kante says Chelsea must add more trophies to their Premier League crown if they are to view the coming season as a success.
Antonio Conte's team swept to a dominant title success last term, winning 13 games on the spin to take control of the league before cantering to success.
Kante lifted the Premier League trophy for a second year, having inspired Leicester City's incredible title tilt the previous season before making a £30million move to Stamford Bridge.
With a return to the Champions League in view, and having lost last season's FA Cup final to Arsenal, Kante says one piece of silverware will not do in 2017-18.
"Football is like this: after every game you have to do better in the next and the [upcoming] season is the same," he said. "After last season we have to start in the same way and try to do better.
"We are looking to do a better season together and we know at a club like Chelsea a good season means to win titles. So we will try to win some titles. Win, win, win. We will fight for everything.
"We will fight against good teams. So it is going to be difficult. But we will try to win everything we play in."
Kante's desire to progress extends to his own game, despite being named Player of the Year by the PFA, FWA and Premier League last term.
"I can always improve," he said. "Maybe score more goals and more assists, always help the team the best I can.
"Sometimes I can help the team to score, to make the last pass or to get more chances and try to score. Maybe I can do this more often."
Only Tottenham managed to hold a candle to Conte's dominant side last term, but Kante believes the Blues' rivals will be revitalised in what is already shaping up to be a record-breaking transfer window.
Kante said: "We see what the other clubs are doing. Things will change from last season.
"It's easy to say who will be in the top six. Anything can happen in the Premier League, but the top six will be a very good fight for the title."
|Morata: Conte has shown the most faith in me
|Neymar signing ´would be good´ for PSG, says Silva
|Chelsea eyeing all titles this season - Kante
|Neymar could make PSG Champions League contenders - Emery
|MLS Review: Red Bulls put five past Earthquakes, Sounders rally from 3-0 down
|PSG target Neymar and Barca arrive in New York
|Morata says goodbye to Real Madrid ahead of Chelsea move
|Mourinho unfazed by Morata´s Chelsea move
|United States 2 El Salvador 0: Hosts advance to Gold Cup semis
|Roma 1 Paris Saint-Germain 1 (3-5 pens): Alves makes debut in win
|Rummenigge names Sanches price as he doubts Milan can meet Bayern demands
|Messi a machine built for football – Xavi
|Costa Rica 1 Panama 0: Godoy own goal the difference
|Kompany: Man Utd star Lukaku believes he´s best in the world
|Mourinho: Guardiola rivalry has eased
|Lennon steps up Everton return with goal in Twente friendly
|Morata ´very happy´ as Chelsea move nears
|Verratti drops agent for Raiola after ´prisoner´ comments
|Celtic 4 Linfield 0 (6-0 agg): Plain sailing as Sinclair scores twice
|He´d still be running now if we didn´t take him off! - Klopp impressed by Salah energy
|Sammer not convinced by ´limited´ James
|Morata ready to be Chelsea´s main man? Spain star compared to Costa and Lukaku
|Aguero going nowhere as Guardiola cools Sanchez talk
|Manchester derby gets worker bee emoji in tribute to terror victims
|Chelsea agree terms with Madrid on Morata deal
|Barkley set to miss season opener after surgery
|Southampton goalkeeper Forster signs new long-term contract
|Guardiola confirms Manchester City´s Danilo interest
|Adrian sends Sullivan reminder after West Ham chairman´s gushing Hart comments
|Liverpool 2 Crystal Palace 0: Solanke and Origi on target in Hong Kong
|Murphy completes move to boyhood club Newcastle
|Bayern Munich 1 Arsenal 1 (2-3 pens): Cech and Martinez the heroes in shoot-out win
|Szczesny completes €12.2m Juventus move
|AC Milan did not respect Dortmund over Aubameyang, says Watzke
|Great in the air, will Crouch be a hit on-air?
|Atletico guarded over Costa bid
|Del Piero backs Juventus to respond to Bonucci loss
|Jakupovic joins Hull exodus to seal Leicester deal
|Mourinho unsatisfied with Manchester United transfer business
|Barcelona have been sleeping, warns Xavi
|De Sciglio finalising Juventus move
|Roma eye Mahrez as Salah replacement
|€75m? No way! Leipzig reject huge bid for Liverpool target Keita
|Matic closer to Manchester United move after Chelsea tour snub
|Lukaku: Mourinho has already made me a better player
|Mourinho wants 15 more years at United
|Wijnaldum confident Liverpool can challenge for title
|Conte´s non-extension the latest twist in Chelsea´s stuttering close-season
|Hammered at Arsenal and destroying Man United - five key games in Chelsea´s title triumph
|Masterful tactics, signing Kante and Moses´ reinvention: How Antonio Conte won Chelsea the Premier L
|Nice sign experienced France defender Jallet
|Conte signs new deal at Chelsea
|Juventus and Sampdoria pull plug on Schick deal
|Navas not ready to let go of Madrid number one spot
|Lucas bids fond farewell to Liverpool as he completes Lazio switch
|Ranieri looking to the future with Nantes after making sweet music with Leicester
|Bonucci arrival could signal AC Milan formation change
|Montella finds positives in AC Milan display despite Dortmund defeat
|Cardona signs extended Monaco deal
|Manchester City outcast Hart joins West Ham on loan
|International Champions Cup: Guardiola meets Mourinho again as Barcelona take on Ronaldo-less Real M
|Lukaku the missing piece of the Manchester United jigsaw - Herrera
|Cassano to keep playing after stunning retirement U-turn
|Barcelona ´200 per cent sure´ of keeping Neymar, amid reports of PSG bid
|Bosz cautious over suggestions Aubameyang is staying
|Mane to join Liverpool pre-season training in Germany
|Could James arrival leave Bayern a Muller light? Ancelotti says no
|AC Milan 1 Borussia Dortmund 3: Aubameyang double downs Rossoneri
|Perisic named in Inter tour squad despite Manchester United links
|Trippier signs five-year Spurs deal
|Wenger: Sanchez´s Champions League plea lost in translation
|Coquelin backs ´ice cold´ Lacazette to make the difference at Arsenal
|Liverpool won´t sell Coutinho or other key players, says Klopp
|Lapadula seals Genoa switch as De Sciglio reportedly nears Juventus move
|Szczesny arrives to seal Juventus switch
|No bids for Mahrez, says Leicester boss Shakespeare
|RFEF president Villar arrested as part of anti-corruption probe
|Hernandez sale a possibility, suggests Voller
|Di Maria wants PSG stay despite Emery problems
|Gotze determined to make ´beautiful´ Dortmund return count
|Mourinho has ´no idea´ if Perisic will join Manchester United
|Mourinho: Referee sent off Valencia after I refused to substitute him
|Lukaku revels in first goal for Manchester United
|Real Salt Lake 1 Manchester United 2: Lukaku opens his account as Valencia sees red
|Neville: Rooney can end Everton´s trophy drought
|Golazo! Real Madrid´s Bale ready for new season
|World Cup winner Zaccardo looking for new club... on LinkedIn
|Giggs backs Perisic to make big impact at Man United
|Boro smash transfer record to bring in Assombalonga