Neymar not for sale - Bartomeu gives FFP warning to PSG

Neymar is not for sale according to Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, despite speculation linking the Brazil superstar with a world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 club are apparently ready to sensationally match the €222million release clause in Neymar's contract, with reports in the Spanish media suggesting the 25-year-old has become unsettled at Barca and is keen to step out of Lionel Messi's shadow in order to enhance his Ballon d'Or prospects.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Bartomeu sought to draw a line under the developing saga and cautioned PSG that they would be in breach of UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations if they forced through a move for Neymar.

"He has a contract for the coming four years and, of course, we count on him," Bartomeu said.

"He's part of our team. He's part of this [attacking] trident [with Messi and Luis Suarez].

"These clauses are impossible to activate if you want to comply with Financial Fair Play. If someone doesn't want to comply, then of course it can be activated."

Neymar has scored 105 goals in 186 games for Barcelona since joining from Santos in 2013 and the 25-year-old and signed an extended five-year contract running until 2021 last October.

Bartomeu's assurances follow those of his fellow board members this week, with technical secretary Robert Fernandez expressing similar sentiments over Neymar's release clause, while vice-president Jordi Mestre is "200 per cent" certain Barca will keep the player.