Monaco warn clubs over illegal Mbappe approaches

Ligue 1 champions Monaco are considering making a complaint to FIFA after alleging "multiple" illegal approaches for star striker Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe enjoyed a stunning breakthrough season with Monaco last season, scoring 26 times across all competitions as Leonardo Jardim's swashbuckling side claimed Ligue 1 glory and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The 18-year-old has reportedly been the subject of interest from a host of leading European clubs over recent months.

In a statement on their official website, Monaco claimed unnamed teams have spoken to Mbappe and his representatives without their permission.

The French champions did not name any of the clubs in question, but threatened to report such actions to the French Football League (LFP) and FIFA.

"AS Monaco regretfully notice that 'important' European football clubs made multiple contacts with Kylian Mbappé (and his entourage) without its authorisation," the statement read.

"AS Monaco want to remind to these clubs that such actions are contrary to the article 211 of the Administrative regulation of the French Football League (Ligue de Football Professionnel) and to the article 18.3 of the Regulation of the Status and the Transfer of the Players of FIFA.

"To put an end to this unacceptable situation, AS Monaco consider asking the French Football League (Ligue de Football Professionnel) and the FIFA to commit disciplinary procedures against clubs offenders."

Earlier this week, Jardim said he was "counting on" Mbappe, with a some of his other leading lights having already left Monaco.

Manchester City, who Monaco knocked out of the Champions League in a thrilling last-16 tie, announced the signing of playmaker Bernardo Silva in May and are reported to have had a bid of £44.5million rejected for left-back Benjamin Mendy.

Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has moved to Chelsea, while Arsenal have been heavily linked with winger Thomas Lemar.