BREAKING NEWS: Defrel reunited with Di Francesco at Roma

Roma have signed striker Gregoire Defrel from Sassuolo in a deal that could rise to be worth €18million.

The 26-year-old French forward joins Roma on an initial loan from Sassuolo – where he scored 23 goals in 73 appearances under new Giallorossi boss Eusebio Di Francesco – and has agreed a five-year contract at the Stadio Olimpico running until June 2022.

Roma will pay Sassuolo €5m loan fee for 2017-18, with an obligation to make the transfer permanent for €15m, should certain sporting targets be met.

Further performance-related payments worth up to an additional €3m could also be paid depending on Defrel's and Roma's achievements over the course of the contract.

"It means a lot to me to be able to play for Roma,” Defrel said. "I'm going to be part of a very strong group, one of the best teams in Italy.

"I'm delighted to be here and I will give my all for the team."

Defrel is Roma's second signing from Sassuolo since Di Francesco agreed to become Luciano Spalletti's successor in the capital after the club exercised a buyback clause to sign midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini last month.

"I'm really happy to finally have Gregoire in our squad," said Roma's sporting director Monchi. "He was a priority for us because he is exactly the type of striker we were looking for."

"He can play in three different positions, he's quick, he plays for the team, he gives us depth and he has a great nose for goal."