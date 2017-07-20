Bernardeschi misses Fiorentina training camp amid Juventus move reports

Federico Bernardeschi has pulled out of a Fiorentina training camp amid speculation he is on the verge of signing for Juventus.

The 23-year-old Italy international winger scored 11 league goals last season and has long been a reported target for the Serie A champions.

Bernardeschi, who has two years left on his deal with La Viola, previously indicated he would find it difficult to leave Fiorentina for Juve but, with the club having confirmed this month that he has rejected a new contract, a transfer is seemingly imminent.

Fiorentina said in a brief statement released on Thursday that Bernardeschi would not travel to the club's training camp in Moena due to suffering from "acute gastroenteritis".

The winger has also been linked with Inter and Premier League duo Manchester United and Chelsea but Juve appear frontrunners to secure his signature, with a reported fee of €40million expected to be paid by Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Striker Nikola Kalinic has also left the club's training camp to deal with a personal problem, although he has been linked with a move to big-spending AC Milan.