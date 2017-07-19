Related

Verratti drops agent for Raiola after ´prisoner´ comments

19 July 2017 23:34

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti has dropped agent Donato Di Campli to join Mino Raiola's roster of superstars.

The Italy international was forced to apologise earlier this month after Di Campli described him as a "prisoner" in the French capital, amid talk of a potential move to Barcelona.

Verratti said he was "deeply sorry" for the comments and that Di Campli had made a "big mistake", and he has now acted on his frustration by hiring Raiola. 

"I hereby announce that, as of this moment, the only person who is authorised to represent me in all matters related to sport is Mr Mino Raiola," Verratti wrote on Instagram.

 

A post shared by Marco Verratti (@marco_verratti92) on

"I thank Mr Di Campli for the excellent job done so far and I take the chance to confirm my deep and unchanged faith in his abilities."

Verratti is said to be high on Barca's list of transfer targets, but sporting director Robert Fernandez indicated this week that PSG are unwilling to sell.

He has also recently been linked with a move to Manchester United, home to Raiola clients Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and, before the expiry of his contract, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

