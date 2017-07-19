Related

Szczesny completes €12.2m Juventus move

19 July 2017 15:25

Juventus have completed the signing of goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal for an initial fee of €12.2million.

The Poland international has signed a four-year contract with the Serie A champions after undergoing a medical on Tuesday.

The value of Szczesny's transfer could eventually rise to €15.3m depending on certain conditions being met over the course of his contract.

Szczesny has spent the past two seasons in Serie A on loan at Roma.

He joined Arsenal from Legia Warsaw as a youngster and went on to make 181 appearances in all competitions before the arrivals of David Ospina and Petr Cech left him looking elsewhere for first-team opportunities.

Szczesny's path to the starting XI at Juve is likely to be blocked by an all-time great, with Gianluigi Buffon preparing for a career swansong in 2017-18.

"I'm delighted to be at Juventus," he told a news conference. "I've spoken to Gigi Buffon – a true legend of the game.

"When you join Juve, it's because you've been chosen. I didn't hesitate one moment before coming here.

"I'm ready to take on this challenge. Juventus is the best possible choice for my career. I'm 27 years old and I want to win. At this club there's the right mentality to do so."

Juventus lost a second Champions League final in three seasons against Real Madrid in Cardiff last month and Szczesny wants to help get a side so dominant at home during the present era over that hurdle.

"I hope that we'll succeed in winning the Champions League," he added.

