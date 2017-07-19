Southampton goalkeeper Forster signs new long-term contract

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster has signed a new five-year contract with the Premier League club.

The England international was already tied to the St Mary's outfit until 2021 but his latest deal extends his stay by a further year.

Forster arrived at Southampton from Celtic in 2014 and has made 103 appearances for the club in that time, playing every game of the 2016-17 league season.

"I'm delighted. I have absolutely loved my time here at Southampton so far and when the opportunity came along to extend it I didn’t think twice about it," he told the club's website.

"I think it’s a fantastic club to be at, with a really bright future, and the ambition shown at the club is one where they want to move it forward, so for me it was a no-brainer.”

Vice-chairman Les Reed added: "We are extremely pleased to have strengthened our commitment with Fraser, who has been an integral part of our team over the past three seasons.

"He has already established himself as one of the leading keepers in the Premier League and, at 29, we believe he still has his best years ahead of him, not just for us but also the national team.

"This is the ideal place for him to continue his progress, under the guidance of our Head of Goalkeeping, Dave Watson, and we are delighted that Fraser continues to see his long-term future at Southampton."