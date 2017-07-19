Murphy completes move to boyhood club Newcastle

Newcastle United have completed the signing of winger Jacob Murphy from Championship club Norwich City for an undisclosed fee.

Murphy becomes Newcastle's third signing of the transfer window – following Christian Atsu and Florian Lejeune – as Rafael Benitez aims to keep the club in the Premier League after securing an immediate return from the Championship last season.

Newcastle have reportedly paid £12.5million for the services of Murphy, the England Under-21 international who scored 10 goals for Norwich in 2016-17.

The move sees Murphy sign for the club he supported growing up and he told Newcastle's official website: "It was a childhood dream of mine to represent Newcastle and the opportunity is now here. I can't wait to get started."

Benitez said of Murphy: "He's a young and talented player and hopefully he can develop even more here.

"We hope he can show us the passion, commitment and ability that he showed in the Championship last season."

Newcastle are poised to make another addition to their squad in the coming days, with a deal for Atletico Madrid right-back Javier Manquillo said to be nearing completion.