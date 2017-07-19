Manchester derby gets worker bee emoji in tribute to terror victims

Thursday's Manchester derby has been given its own emoji by Twitter as the city's two biggest clubs prepare to pay their respects to those affected by the terrorist attack in the city in May.

United and City meet in Houston as part of the International Champions Cup in what will be the first meeting between the sides since a suicide bomber claimed the lives of 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

The emoji depicts a worker bee - a symbol of Manchester's industrial heritage that came to wider attention in the wake of the attack.

The two sides were already confirmed to be sporting images of the insect on their shirts for the encounter, with the kits set to be auctioned off in aid of the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund after the match.

Now the emoji has gone live on Twitter, the worker bee will automatically appear alongside mentions of #ManchesterDerby and #ACityUnited - a hashtag used by both clubs to highlight the casting aside of traditional rivalries to remember the victims.