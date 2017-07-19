Adrian sends Sullivan reminder after West Ham chairman´s gushing Hart comments

Adrian has reminded David Sullivan that he has more than one top-class goalkeeper on the books after the West Ham co-chairman described new signing Joe Hart as "the best goalkeeper I've worked with".
Sullivan and Hart previously worked together at Birmingham City and were reunited when the Manchester City stopper arrived at London Stadium on loan this week.
Sullivan was full of praise for Hart's contribution at St Andrew's in 2009-10 in an interview in which - in its published form, at least - failed to mention either of the club's existing goalkeeping options, with Darren Randolph also in Slaven Bilic's squad.
"Joe was absolutely fantastic for us at Birmingham City eight years ago," Sullivan told the West Ham website.
"I have been working on this transfer for some months and to see Joe wearing a West Ham United shirt is very satisfying.
"I expect him to be a great player for our club and can’t wait to see him in a Hammers shirt at London Stadium for the first time.
"Joe has gone from strength to strength since his season at Birmingham, when he was voted Player of the Year, and it would not surprise me at all if he is in the running for the Hammer of the Year award come next May."
But those comments appear to have irked Adrian, who took to social media to direct a message at Sullivan.
"Thanks for your sincerity! But you still having 'two great professionals' respecting, fighting & defending this badge," he tweeted.
Thanks for your sincerity! But you still having "two great professionals" respecting,fighting & defending this badge https://t.co/mISuWCx6Bm— Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) July 19, 2017
Adrian made 16 Premier League appearances for West Ham last season, with Randolph appearing in the other 22 matches.
