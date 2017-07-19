€75m? No way! Leipzig reject huge bid for Liverpool target Keita

RB Leipzig have dug their heels in over Liverpool target Naby Keita, rejecting a €75million bid for the midfielder.
The Guinea international was one of Ralph Hasenhuttl's star players as Leipzig finished second to Bayern Munich in their maiden Bundesliga campaign.
Keita's all-action style has reportedly caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp, who has added Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke to his squad thus far as the Reds look to build on last season's fourth-place finish.
Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz confirmed that the Bundesliga new boys, who - like Liverpool - are plotting for the Champions League next term, revealed exactly to what extent Leipzig are prepared to go to in order to keep hold of their star man.
Mateschitz told Sport Bild: "Lately we got a €75m offer for Naby Keita. No way!
"He has a contract and he will accomplish it. To sell him would not only be a proof of distrust to our fans but also the wrong sign for our players like Timo Werner, who is in demand too."
Naby #Keita and #DieRotenBullen were showing the fans some love after training today! pic.twitter.com/SqCuafYkkD— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) July 18, 2017
Earlier this month, Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick claimed that the club would resist offers breaching €100m for Keita, which could prompt the Reds to focus their attention elsewhere.
Klopp has already begun clearing the decks in midfield, letting Lucas Leiva join Lazio after a decade at Anfield.
The Brazilian struggled to hold down a regular spot under Klopp, and was often deployed in defence, but the German had nothing but praise for the Rome-bound player.
"It goes without saying that all of the lads wish him the very best and from my own point of view I've got no doubt that he will be a success in Italy because he is one of the best professionals I have worked with," Klopp said.
"But even though he's not going to be at Liverpool anymore he is leaving a legacy behind.
"He set the standards of what it is to be a Liverpool player and by doing that he gave all of us an example to follow and that will continue after he has gone."
|€75m? No way! Leipzig reject huge bid for Liverpool target Keita
|Matic closer to Manchester United move after Chelsea tour snub
|Lukaku: Mourinho has already made me a better player
|Mourinho wants 15 more years at United
|Wijnaldum confident Liverpool can challenge for title
|Conte´s non-extension the latest twist in Chelsea´s stuttering close-season
|Hammered at Arsenal and destroying Man United - five key games in Chelsea´s title triumph
|Masterful tactics, signing Kante and Moses´ reinvention: How Antonio Conte won Chelsea the Premier L
|Nice sign experienced France defender Jallet
|Conte signs new deal at Chelsea
|Juventus and Sampdoria pull plug on Schick deal
|Navas not ready to let go of Madrid number one spot
|Lucas bids fond farewell to Liverpool as he completes Lazio switch
|Ranieri looking to the future with Nantes after making sweet music with Leicester
|Bonucci arrival could signal AC Milan formation change
|Montella finds positives in AC Milan display despite Dortmund defeat
|Cardona signs extended Monaco deal
|Manchester City outcast Hart joins West Ham on loan
|International Champions Cup: Guardiola meets Mourinho again as Barcelona take on Ronaldo-less Real M
|Lukaku the missing piece of the Manchester United jigsaw - Herrera
|Cassano to keep playing after stunning retirement U-turn
|Barcelona ´200 per cent sure´ of keeping Neymar, amid reports of PSG bid
|Bosz cautious over suggestions Aubameyang is staying
|Mane to join Liverpool pre-season training in Germany
|Could James arrival leave Bayern a Muller light? Ancelotti says no
|AC Milan 1 Borussia Dortmund 3: Aubameyang double downs Rossoneri
|Perisic named in Inter tour squad despite Manchester United links
|Trippier signs five-year Spurs deal
|Wenger: Sanchez´s Champions League plea lost in translation
|Coquelin backs ´ice cold´ Lacazette to make the difference at Arsenal
|Liverpool won´t sell Coutinho or other key players, says Klopp
|Lapadula seals Genoa switch as De Sciglio reportedly nears Juventus move
|Szczesny arrives to seal Juventus switch
|No bids for Mahrez, says Leicester boss Shakespeare
|RFEF president Villar arrested as part of anti-corruption probe
|Hernandez sale a possibility, suggests Voller
|Di Maria wants PSG stay despite Emery problems
|Gotze determined to make ´beautiful´ Dortmund return count
|Mourinho has ´no idea´ if Perisic will join Manchester United
|Mourinho: Referee sent off Valencia after I refused to substitute him
|Lukaku revels in first goal for Manchester United
|Real Salt Lake 1 Manchester United 2: Lukaku opens his account as Valencia sees red
|Neville: Rooney can end Everton´s trophy drought
|Golazo! Real Madrid´s Bale ready for new season
|World Cup winner Zaccardo looking for new club... on LinkedIn
|Giggs backs Perisic to make big impact at Man United
|Boro smash transfer record to bring in Assombalonga
|International Champions Cup: Milan revolution hits China with Arsenal and Bayern
|Barcelona post record revenues of €708million
|Barcelona ´relaxed´ over Neymar to PSG speculation
|Huddersfield Town hand new deals to trio
|A new phase and a new adventure - Totti ends playing career to become Roma director
|Barkley missing from Everton´s tour squad
|Chelsea need more signings to follow Bakayoko, Desailly claims
|Griffiths, Celtic and Linfield charged after ill-tempered Champions League tie
|Everton sign Southampton´s Martina on free transfer
|Crowley latest Arsenal youngster to move abroad with Willem II
|Hegazi joins West Brom from Al Ahly
|Keita and Forsberg comfortable at RB Leipzig - Hasenhuttl
|Costa ´has nothing to prove´ to Ancelotti after Juventus switch
|AC Milan monitoring Morata and Belotti ´on our terms´ - Mirabelli
|Galatasaray sign Sevilla defender Mariano
|Jardim counting on in-demand Mbappe as transfer speculation continues
|Masip joins Real Valladolid after giving up Barcelona bench role
|Former England goalkeeper Robinson retires
|Robert Fernandez: Nobody will pay €222million for Neymar
|Valverde relieved to have ´unique´ Messi on his team
|Rakitic, Gomes in Valverde´s plans at Barcelona
|Osasuna sell Berenguer to Torino
|Emery´s PSG rotation kept Trapp guessing
|Semedo more like Alves than Bellerin, says new Barcelona signing´s ex-coach
|Juventus warned over Schick transfer ´farce´
|Mata believes Morata could still join Manchester United
|Bale has ´no clue´ over Ronaldo´s Real Madrid future
|Maccarone to join Brisbane Roar, confirms Aloisi
|Curacao 0 Mexico 2: Defending Gold Cup champions edge to win
|Milan interested in Bayern´s Renato Sanches - Rummenigge
|Bale: I never thought about leaving Real Madrid
|Ronaldo is so happy at Madrid, says Morientes
|Massive jump for Lukaku at Manchester United, warns Carrick
|Lucas Leiv-ing: Liverpool stalwart lands for Lazio switch