World Cup winner Zaccardo looking for new club... on LinkedIn

World Cup winner and former AC Milan defender Cristian Zaccardo is determined to find a club and he is using LinkedIn to do so.
Zaccardo was part of the Italy team who lifted the World Cup trophy aloft in 2006 but the 35-year-old is currently without a team.
The Italian veteran played for Vicenza last season but he was unable to prevent relegation from Serie B.
And Zaccardo has now turned to LinkedIn – a professional networking service that allows job seekers to post their CVs online – as he looks to prolong his career.
"I cancelled the contract that tied me to the Vicenza until June 2018 ... I'm currently a free soccer player," Zaccardo wrote in English and Italian on the social media site.
"I'm still good physically I could play two more years at high levels ... who will take me to make a deal ... Serious professional soccer player and strong!!!"
Zaccardo earned 17 international caps for Italy, three of those coming at the 2006 World Cup.
During his career, Zaccardo has also played for Bologna, Palermo, Wolfsburg – where he won the Bundesliga in 2008-09 – Parma and Carpi.
|International Champions Cup: Milan revolution hits China with Arsenal and Bayern
|Barcelona post record revenues of €708million
|Barcelona ´relaxed´ over Neymar to PSG speculation
|Huddersfield Town hand new deals to trio
|A new phase and a new adventure - Totti ends playing career to become Roma director
|Barkley missing from Everton´s tour squad
|Chelsea need more signings to follow Bakayoko, Desailly claims
|Griffiths, Celtic and Linfield charged after ill-tempered Champions League tie
|Everton sign Southampton´s Martina on free transfer
|Crowley latest Arsenal youngster to move abroad with Willem II
|Hegazi joins West Brom from Al Ahly
|Keita and Forsberg comfortable at RB Leipzig - Hasenhuttl
|Costa ´has nothing to prove´ to Ancelotti after Juventus switch
|AC Milan monitoring Morata and Belotti ´on our terms´ - Mirabelli
|Galatasaray sign Sevilla defender Mariano
|Jardim counting on in-demand Mbappe as transfer speculation continues
|Masip joins Real Valladolid after giving up Barcelona bench role
|Former England goalkeeper Robinson retires
|Robert Fernandez: Nobody will pay €222million for Neymar
|Valverde relieved to have ´unique´ Messi on his team
|Rakitic, Gomes in Valverde´s plans at Barcelona
|Osasuna sell Berenguer to Torino
|Emery´s PSG rotation kept Trapp guessing
|Semedo more like Alves than Bellerin, says new Barcelona signing´s ex-coach
|Juventus warned over Schick transfer ´farce´
|Mata believes Morata could still join Manchester United
|Bale has ´no clue´ over Ronaldo´s Real Madrid future
|Maccarone to join Brisbane Roar, confirms Aloisi
|Curacao 0 Mexico 2: Defending Gold Cup champions edge to win
|Milan interested in Bayern´s Renato Sanches - Rummenigge
|Bale: I never thought about leaving Real Madrid
|Ronaldo is so happy at Madrid, says Morientes
|Massive jump for Lukaku at Manchester United, warns Carrick
|Lucas Leiv-ing: Liverpool stalwart lands for Lazio switch
|Real Madrid will be Cristiano Ronaldo´s last club in Europe, claims Salgado
|Rudiger: Chelsea another level to Roma
|Man Utd hand Sergio Romero new four-year contract
|West Ham-bound Hart on track for ´next adventure´
|Monaco 0 PSV 0: Kylian Mbappe draws another blank in friendly draw
|Sevilla complete Nolito signing from Manchester City
|Bakayoko eyes ´beautiful´ Kante partnership and World Cup place
|Biglia joins AC Milan revolution
|PSV free Willems for transfer talks amid Roma reports
|Noble says Hart ´deserves more respect´ as West Ham loan move nears
|Bakayoko: Chelsea are the biggest and best club in England
|Fully-fit Gotze key for Dortmund - Watzke
|WATCH: Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches somehow scores from his own half
|Chelsea send Van Ginkel for third PSV loan spell
|Madrid are ´most powerful team´ - Herrera
|AC Milan want Belotti, Morata or Aubameyang
|Spurs flop N´Jie set for permanent Marseille switch
|Clock ticking for Aubameyang suitors, warns Watzke
|Mourinho: No comparison between Lukaku and Rooney
|Herrera denies Barca approach amid reports of huge new contract
|Roma complete €13.4m Under switch
|Rashford´s growth impresses Mourinho
|James satisfied with Bayern bow
|Mourinho accepts Morata unlikely to join United
|Ronaldo move ´mission impossible´, says Mourinho
|LA Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5: Lukaku makes debut as Rashford nets brace
|Rooney eager for Barkley stay at Everton
|Sanchez needs space to decide future – Mertesacker
|Nicaragua 0 United States 3: Gold Cup hosts win group
|Rooney warns Lukaku: Do not show mental weakness at Man Utd