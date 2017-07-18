Szczesny arrives to seal Juventus switch

Arsenal outcast Wojciech Szczesny moved a step closer to securing a move to Juventus on Tuesday as he landed in Turin for his medical.

The Poland international has spent the last two seasons on loan in Italy with Roma, having dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

With Petr Cech firmly in place as Arsene Wenger's first-choice goalkeeper, Juve have stepped in to lure Szczesny away to compete with Gianluigi Buffon.

And the deal appears imminent with the 27-year-old giving a thumbs up to the Juve supporters on his arrival in Turin.

.@13Szczesny13 already has a message for you all pic.twitter.com/HwXxJHcHv1 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) July 18, 2017

Juve are reportedly set to pay £10million for the goalkeeper who moved to Arsenal in 2009 and made 181 appearances for the Gunners.