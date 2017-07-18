Neville: Rooney can end Everton´s trophy drought

Former Everton captain Phil Neville believes Wayne Rooney can end the club's hunt for silverware.
After 13 trophy-laden years at Manchester United, Rooney returns to Everton, who have not won a trophy since the 1995 FA Cup.
But with United and England's all-time leading goalscorer Rooney back at Goodison Park and Everton investing heavily, titles could be on the horizon, according to Neville.
"They have been very proactive, they have not waited for Lukaku to leave, they have said 'let's get our players in first and take some of the pressure off'," he said.
"I remember when I was at Everton with David Moyes. We sold Joleon Lescott one summer and Mikel Arteta towards the end [of the transfer window] - when you sell those players it puts added pressure on and fans get a little angry.
"They have actually signed four or five players, the fans are happy, it softens the blow of Lukaku leaving with knowing full well there are one or two more to come.
"I think the signing of Rooney gels it all together for Everton. There is no way Wayne Rooney would go back to Everton if he didn't think they were going to win things, that is for sure."
| @WayneRooney eager to have "calming influence" on #EFC's young talent.— Everton (@Everton) July 17, 2017
Full interview: https://t.co/baJh3ISxvp pic.twitter.com/Ht4BCJYrG9
While Everton sold Romelu Lukaku to United, manager Ronald Koeman has brought in Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez.
Neville continued: "Everton have to look at Tottenham. Four or five years ago, Tottenham and Everton were on similar levels, Tottenham kicked on and Everton didn't but now I think they are well capable of doing a Tottenham - producing a young team with a brilliant manager in Ronald Koeman.
"Everton have bought quality and what is more exciting is the young players breaking through - couple that with Wayne Rooney and it should be good. Everton could be one of the teams to watch this year."
