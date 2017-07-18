Mourinho has ´no idea´ if Perisic will join Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he has "no idea" if Ivan Perisic will join the club from Inter.

The 28-year-old Croatia international has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford and Inter technical director Walter Sabatini confirmed last week that United were continuing to show strong interest.

Reports on Monday suggested that the Premier League club were close to finalising an agreement over a transfer, with Inter ready to accept a bid in the region of £40million.

However, speaking after his side's 2-1 friendly win over Real Salt Lake, Mourinho claimed he was in the dark over the deal.

Asked to provide an update, he said: "No idea. No idea my friend. No idea."

Earlier, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio denied that Perisic was close to joining United or forward Stevan Jovetic is nearing a permanent move to Sevilla.

"He's close to Inter," he said to reporters.

"Jovetic and Perisic are Inter players. There's nothing."