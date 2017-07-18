Mane to join Liverpool pre-season training in Germany

Sadio Mane will join up with the Liverpool squad for their pre-season training camp in Germany, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The Senegal international stayed on Merseyside to continue his recovery from knee surgery as the rest of the squad journeyed to Hong Kong for the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Klopp says the forward is on track in his recovery and expects him to be available for the trip for a friendly against Hertha Berlin and the Audi Cup, which starts on August 1.

"Sadio is on the way back. The plan is he will come with us to Germany," Klopp told Liverpool's official website.

"The plan is he trains completely normally with us when we are back in England.

"We have been waiting long enough for him now! He is around [Melwood] all of the time and is in pretty good shape.

"Unfortunately he was not ready to train, but he looked good, it [the injury] looks good and so now he should be fine when we get back."

Mane scored 13 goals in all competitions for Liverpool before suffering meniscus damage in the 3-1 win over Everton on April 1.