Lukaku the missing piece of the Manchester United jigsaw - Herrera

Romelu Lukaku has added the missing piece to Manchester United's attacking jigsaw, according to midfielder Ander Herrera.

United splashed out £75million to lure the Belgium international to Old Trafford from Everton earlier this month, and he grabbed his first goal for the club in Monday's friendly win over Real Salt Lake.

Lukaku joins an attack that also includes Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial but has been shorn of Zlatan Ibrahimovic - at least for now.

The 24-year-old's acquisition was important for United heading into the 2017-18 campaign according to Herrera, who believes Lukaku gives them another dimension going forward.

"We have many players like Micki [Henrikh Mkhitaryan], Marcus and Anthony, who are very good in a one-against-one, but we need one like Romelu," the Spaniard told MUTV.

"He's strong and can hold the ball for us. Sometimes, when you are defending, you can keep the ball and he can hold it for you, so the work he does for us is massive.

"It's very difficult to win the ball from him, so he’s going to be very important for us."

United now enter the International Champions Cup for friendly matches with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona, games Herrera is looking forward to.

"I think these games are exciting for all of us, but the results are not going to be important," he added.

"The important thing is going to be August 8 - the Super Cup against Real Madrid.

"These are big teams but, to be honest, the most important thing is the European Super Cup. It's already in our minds."