Lapadula seals Genoa switch as De Sciglio reportedly nears Juventus move

Gianluca Lapadula has joined Genoa on a season-long loan from AC Milan, with an obligation to make the move permanent.

Ivan Juric's side will reportedly pay €2million for the initial deal and a further €11m to sign the 27-year-old outright in 2018.

The forward scored eight goals in 29 appearances last season but his future was placed in doubt after Milan signed Andre Silva and Fabio Borini.

"A new adventure strongly wanted by both, proud to be part of the oldest club in Italy!" Lapadula wrote on his official Twitter account late on Monday.

"Forza Grifone!"

Meanwhile, full-back Mattia De Sciglio is reportedly closing in on a move to Juventus.

The 24-year-old is said to have left Milan's training camp in Guangzhou to finalise the terms of a transfer to the Serie A champions.