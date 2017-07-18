Golazo! Real Madrid´s Bale ready for new season

You could be forgiven for being rusty early in pre-season but Gareth Bale looks as sharp as ever.

Bale and Real Madrid have only just started preparing for LaLiga and Champions League title defences – based in Los Angeles for their tour of the United States.

After only making 27 appearances in all competitions due to injuries last season and with Madrid eyeing Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe, Bale has a fight on his hands to cement his spot in the starting XI.

But the Welsh wizard showed just what he is capable of during training at UCLA on Monday.

#RMTour ¡GOLAZO! @garethbale11 #HalaMadrid A post shared by Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

Zinedine Zidane's Madrid kick-off their International Champions Cup campaign against Manchester United at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.