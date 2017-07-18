Coquelin backs ´ice cold´ Lacazette to make the difference at Arsenal

Francis Coquelin believes "ice cold" Alexandre Lacazette can make the difference for Arsenal this season and turn them back into Premier League title challengers.
Lacazette completed his move from Lyon earlier this month for a club-record fee, believed to be in the region of €60million.
The 26-year-old scored 129 goals in 275 appearances for Lyon after breaking into the first team in 2010, and he quickly opened his Gunners account in Thursday's 2-0 friendly win over Sydney FC.
Lacazette only needed 15 minutes to get off the mark and Coquelin is confident plenty more will follow once the Premier League season gets underway on August 11 against Leicester City.
"When you are a goalscorer, you are a goalscorer," said the midfielder. "Even at 17, he was always the same. In front of goal he's always ice cold, he always scores a lot of goals.
"When we played with the national team, he finished top scorer when we played the Under-20 World Cup. His record for Lyon is incredible. He's scored so many goals over there.
#ArsenalinShanghai pic.twitter.com/9AUEKpsQlL— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 17, 2017
"He's shown that in front of goal he doesn't mess around and that's what we need.
"He scored 37 goals last season in 45 games, so I don't know why he cannot score for Arsenal. It is just whether he is going to put them away and I'm sure he will."
Coquelin added: "He will probably get even more chances than he did at Lyon and it is down to him to score them but I'm pretty sure he has come here with his confidence high.
"In front of goal, he's someone who likes to score goals. He doesn't need many chances to put them away. I hope we will see that this season.
"I've known him for a long time. He's a goalscorer. He even showed it in our first game in pre-season.
"He only played 25 minutes, he needed only one chance to put it in. That's what we need and hopefully he can do that on many more occasions to come."
|BREAKING NEWS: Trippier signs new Spurs deal
|Wenger: Sanchez´s Champions League plea lost in translation
|Coquelin backs ´ice cold´ Lacazette to make the difference at Arsenal
|Liverpool won´t sell Coutinho or other key players, says Klopp
|Szczesny arrives to seal Juventus switch
|Lapadula seals Genoa switch as De Sciglio reportedly nears Juventus move
|No bids for Mahrez, says Leicester boss Shakespeare
|RFEF president Villar arrested as part of anti-corruption probe
|Hernandez sale a possibility, suggests Voller
|Di Maria wants PSG stay despite Emery problems
|Gotze determined to make ´beautiful´ Dortmund return count
|Mourinho has ´no idea´ if Perisic will join Manchester United
|Mourinho: Referee sent off Valencia after I refused to substitute him
|Lukaku revels in first goal for Manchester United
|Real Salt Lake 1 Manchester United 2: Lukaku opens his account as Valencia sees red
|Neville: Rooney can end Everton´s trophy drought
|Golazo! Real Madrid´s Bale ready for new season
|World Cup winner Zaccardo looking for new club... on LinkedIn
|Giggs backs Perisic to make big impact at Man United
|Boro smash transfer record to bring in Assombalonga
|International Champions Cup: Milan revolution hits China with Arsenal and Bayern
|Barcelona post record revenues of €708million
|Barcelona ´relaxed´ over Neymar to PSG speculation
|Huddersfield Town hand new deals to trio
|A new phase and a new adventure - Totti ends playing career to become Roma director
|Barkley missing from Everton´s tour squad
|Chelsea need more signings to follow Bakayoko, Desailly claims
|Griffiths, Celtic and Linfield charged after ill-tempered Champions League tie
|Everton sign Southampton´s Martina on free transfer
|Crowley latest Arsenal youngster to move abroad with Willem II
|Hegazi joins West Brom from Al Ahly
|Keita and Forsberg comfortable at RB Leipzig - Hasenhuttl
|Costa ´has nothing to prove´ to Ancelotti after Juventus switch
|AC Milan monitoring Morata and Belotti ´on our terms´ - Mirabelli
|Galatasaray sign Sevilla defender Mariano
|Jardim counting on in-demand Mbappe as transfer speculation continues
|Masip joins Real Valladolid after giving up Barcelona bench role
|Former England goalkeeper Robinson retires
|Robert Fernandez: Nobody will pay €222million for Neymar
|Valverde relieved to have ´unique´ Messi on his team
|Rakitic, Gomes in Valverde´s plans at Barcelona
|Osasuna sell Berenguer to Torino
|Emery´s PSG rotation kept Trapp guessing
|Semedo more like Alves than Bellerin, says new Barcelona signing´s ex-coach
|Juventus warned over Schick transfer ´farce´
|Mata believes Morata could still join Manchester United
|Bale has ´no clue´ over Ronaldo´s Real Madrid future
|Maccarone to join Brisbane Roar, confirms Aloisi
|Curacao 0 Mexico 2: Defending Gold Cup champions edge to win
|Milan interested in Bayern´s Renato Sanches - Rummenigge
|Bale: I never thought about leaving Real Madrid
|Ronaldo is so happy at Madrid, says Morientes
|Massive jump for Lukaku at Manchester United, warns Carrick
|Lucas Leiv-ing: Liverpool stalwart lands for Lazio switch
|Real Madrid will be Cristiano Ronaldo´s last club in Europe, claims Salgado
|Rudiger: Chelsea another level to Roma
|Man Utd hand Sergio Romero new four-year contract
|West Ham-bound Hart on track for ´next adventure´
|Monaco 0 PSV 0: Kylian Mbappe draws another blank in friendly draw
|Sevilla complete Nolito signing from Manchester City
|Bakayoko eyes ´beautiful´ Kante partnership and World Cup place
|Biglia joins AC Milan revolution
|PSV free Willems for transfer talks amid Roma reports
|Noble says Hart ´deserves more respect´ as West Ham loan move nears
|Bakayoko: Chelsea are the biggest and best club in England
|Fully-fit Gotze key for Dortmund - Watzke
|WATCH: Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches somehow scores from his own half
|Chelsea send Van Ginkel for third PSV loan spell
|Madrid are ´most powerful team´ - Herrera
|AC Milan want Belotti, Morata or Aubameyang
|Spurs flop N´Jie set for permanent Marseille switch
|Clock ticking for Aubameyang suitors, warns Watzke
|Mourinho: No comparison between Lukaku and Rooney
|Herrera denies Barca approach amid reports of huge new contract
|Roma complete €13.4m Under switch
|Rashford´s growth impresses Mourinho
|James satisfied with Bayern bow
|Mourinho accepts Morata unlikely to join United
|Ronaldo move ´mission impossible´, says Mourinho
|LA Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5: Lukaku makes debut as Rashford nets brace
|Rooney eager for Barkley stay at Everton
|Sanchez needs space to decide future – Mertesacker
|Nicaragua 0 United States 3: Gold Cup hosts win group
|Rooney warns Lukaku: Do not show mental weakness at Man Utd