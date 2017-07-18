Related

Article

Coquelin backs ´ice cold´ Lacazette to make the difference at Arsenal

18 July 2017 13:07

Francis Coquelin believes "ice cold" Alexandre Lacazette can make the difference for Arsenal this season and turn them back into Premier League title challengers.

Lacazette completed his move from Lyon earlier this month for a club-record fee, believed to be in the region of €60million.

The 26-year-old scored 129 goals in 275 appearances for Lyon after breaking into the first team in 2010, and he quickly opened his Gunners account in Thursday's 2-0 friendly win over Sydney FC.

Lacazette only needed 15 minutes to get off the mark and Coquelin is confident plenty more will follow once the Premier League season gets underway on August 11 against Leicester City.

"When you are a goalscorer, you are a goalscorer," said the midfielder. "Even at 17, he was always the same. In front of goal he's always ice cold, he always scores a lot of goals.

"When we played with the national team, he finished top scorer when we played the Under-20 World Cup. His record for Lyon is incredible. He's scored so many goals over there.

"He's shown that in front of goal he doesn't mess around and that's what we need.

"He scored 37 goals last season in 45 games, so I don't know why he cannot score for Arsenal. It is just whether he is going to put them away and I'm sure he will."

Coquelin added: "He will probably get even more chances than he did at Lyon and it is down to him to score them but I'm pretty sure he has come here with his confidence high.

"In front of goal, he's someone who likes to score goals. He doesn't need many chances to put them away. I hope we will see that this season.

"I've known him for a long time. He's a goalscorer. He even showed it in our first game in pre-season. 

"He only played 25 minutes, he needed only one chance to put it in. That's what we need and hopefully he can do that on many more occasions to come."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 18 July

14:04 BREAKING NEWS: Trippier signs new Spurs deal
13:31 Wenger: Sanchez´s Champions League plea lost in translation
13:07 Coquelin backs ´ice cold´ Lacazette to make the difference at Arsenal
12:36 Liverpool won´t sell Coutinho or other key players, says Klopp
12:24 Szczesny arrives to seal Juventus switch
12:24 Lapadula seals Genoa switch as De Sciglio reportedly nears Juventus move
12:17 No bids for Mahrez, says Leicester boss Shakespeare
10:48 RFEF president Villar arrested as part of anti-corruption probe
10:04 Hernandez sale a possibility, suggests Voller
09:43 Di Maria wants PSG stay despite Emery problems
09:32 Gotze determined to make ´beautiful´ Dortmund return count
09:19 Mourinho has ´no idea´ if Perisic will join Manchester United
07:56 Mourinho: Referee sent off Valencia after I refused to substitute him
07:21 Lukaku revels in first goal for Manchester United
05:54 Real Salt Lake 1 Manchester United 2: Lukaku opens his account as Valencia sees red
03:22 Neville: Rooney can end Everton´s trophy drought
02:43 Golazo! Real Madrid´s Bale ready for new season
01:39 World Cup winner Zaccardo looking for new club... on LinkedIn
00:52 Giggs backs Perisic to make big impact at Man United
00:47 Boro smash transfer record to bring in Assombalonga

Monday 17 July

23:31 International Champions Cup: Milan revolution hits China with Arsenal and Bayern
22:23 Barcelona post record revenues of €708million
22:05 Barcelona ´relaxed´ over Neymar to PSG speculation
21:53 Huddersfield Town hand new deals to trio
20:22 A new phase and a new adventure - Totti ends playing career to become Roma director
20:00 Barkley missing from Everton´s tour squad
19:01 Chelsea need more signings to follow Bakayoko, Desailly claims
18:25 Griffiths, Celtic and Linfield charged after ill-tempered Champions League tie
18:20 Everton sign Southampton´s Martina on free transfer
18:12 Crowley latest Arsenal youngster to move abroad with Willem II
17:13 Hegazi joins West Brom from Al Ahly
16:14 Keita and Forsberg comfortable at RB Leipzig - Hasenhuttl
16:10 Costa ´has nothing to prove´ to Ancelotti after Juventus switch
16:04 AC Milan monitoring Morata and Belotti ´on our terms´ - Mirabelli
15:22 Galatasaray sign Sevilla defender Mariano
15:13 Jardim counting on in-demand Mbappe as transfer speculation continues
14:59 Masip joins Real Valladolid after giving up Barcelona bench role
14:51 Former England goalkeeper Robinson retires
14:13 Robert Fernandez: Nobody will pay €222million for Neymar
13:59 Valverde relieved to have ´unique´ Messi on his team
13:48 Rakitic, Gomes in Valverde´s plans at Barcelona
13:33 Osasuna sell Berenguer to Torino
13:18 Emery´s PSG rotation kept Trapp guessing
11:51 Semedo more like Alves than Bellerin, says new Barcelona signing´s ex-coach
10:25 Juventus warned over Schick transfer ´farce´
10:06 Mata believes Morata could still join Manchester United
09:02 Bale has ´no clue´ over Ronaldo´s Real Madrid future
06:51 Maccarone to join Brisbane Roar, confirms Aloisi
04:34 Curacao 0 Mexico 2: Defending Gold Cup champions edge to win
03:47 Milan interested in Bayern´s Renato Sanches - Rummenigge
02:34 Bale: I never thought about leaving Real Madrid
01:04 Ronaldo is so happy at Madrid, says Morientes
00:31 Massive jump for Lukaku at Manchester United, warns Carrick
00:25 Lucas Leiv-ing: Liverpool stalwart lands for Lazio switch

Sunday 16 July

21:57 Real Madrid will be Cristiano Ronaldo´s last club in Europe, claims Salgado
21:34 Rudiger: Chelsea another level to Roma
21:07 Man Utd hand Sergio Romero new four-year contract
20:52 West Ham-bound Hart on track for ´next adventure´
19:17 Monaco 0 PSV 0: Kylian Mbappe draws another blank in friendly draw
18:54 Sevilla complete Nolito signing from Manchester City
18:29 Bakayoko eyes ´beautiful´ Kante partnership and World Cup place
18:11 Biglia joins AC Milan revolution
17:24 PSV free Willems for transfer talks amid Roma reports
17:13 Noble says Hart ´deserves more respect´ as West Ham loan move nears
16:02 Bakayoko: Chelsea are the biggest and best club in England
15:45 Fully-fit Gotze key for Dortmund - Watzke
15:16 WATCH: Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches somehow scores from his own half
14:44 Chelsea send Van Ginkel for third PSV loan spell
14:10 Madrid are ´most powerful team´ - Herrera
14:05 AC Milan want Belotti, Morata or Aubameyang
13:22 Spurs flop N´Jie set for permanent Marseille switch
12:38 Clock ticking for Aubameyang suitors, warns Watzke
12:17 Mourinho: No comparison between Lukaku and Rooney
11:43 Herrera denies Barca approach amid reports of huge new contract
10:23 Roma complete €13.4m Under switch
10:05 Rashford´s growth impresses Mourinho
09:36 James satisfied with Bayern bow
08:23 Mourinho accepts Morata unlikely to join United
07:45 Ronaldo move ´mission impossible´, says Mourinho
05:58 LA Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5: Lukaku makes debut as Rashford nets brace
05:19 Rooney eager for Barkley stay at Everton
04:07 Sanchez needs space to decide future – Mertesacker
03:09 Nicaragua 0 United States 3: Gold Cup hosts win group
00:44 Rooney warns Lukaku: Do not show mental weakness at Man Utd

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 AFC Bournemouth 0 +0 0
2 Arsenal 0 +0 0
3 Brighton & Hov… 0 +0 0
4 Burnley 0 +0 0
5 Chelsea 0 +0 0

Facebook