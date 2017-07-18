Manchester City outcast Hart joins West Ham on loan

England goalkeeper Joe Hart has joined West Ham on a season-long loan from Manchester City.
Hart is under contract until 2019 at City, who he joined from Shrewsbury Town in 2006, but the 30-year-old has fallen dramatically out of the first-team picture since Pep Guardiola's arrival as manager at the Etihad Stadium last year.
West Ham are understood to hold an option to make Hart's move permanent at the end of 2017-18.
He joins long-time City colleague Pablo Zabaleta at London Stadium after the Argentina right-back joined on a free transfer.
"It's important for me to play football and to get the opportunity to come here and play is absolutely awesome,” Hart told West Ham TV. "To be playing in the Premier League for a big club like West Ham, I'm really looking forward to the season.
"I've always loved the club. I think you'll struggle to find anyone, apart from the direct opposing fans around London, who doesn't love the club. It's got something about it, it's got a lot of history and I've always loved playing against West Ham.
"We've moved into London Stadium and we've got Slaven [Bilic] in charge, who I've spoken to and I've always enjoyed as a manager. He obviously did a good job with Croatia and he's doing a good job here, so to get the opportunity to come here, it wasn't really a hard decision."
Good luck on your loan move at West Ham, Joe! We look forward to seeing you and Zabaleta in Iceland! https://t.co/ADoXIIkglx— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 18, 2017
"Guardiola placed Hart below Willy Caballero in the pecking order at the start of last season and the signing of Claudio Bravo from Barcelona prompted a loan move for City's long-serving number one to Serie A side Torino.
Hart quickly established himself as a favourite with the Torino fans last term, but endured mixed form, making five errors that led directly to goals.
Bravo's erratic showings during his debut Premier League campaign and Caballero's release at the end of his contract – the experienced Argentine subsequently signed for Chelsea – did nothing to offer a route back for Hart, with City signing Ederson from Benfica for £35million in June.
"It was a fun year and I did enjoy being part of Serie A and part of Torino, but I'm ready to come back and looking forward to being part of this fantastic league again," Hart added.
Capped 71 times by England, Hart has retained his position as first-choice for the Three Lions, but faces the prospect of a renewed challenge for his jersey from Everton's big-money signing Jordan Pickford and fit-again Stoke City keeper Jack Butland.
Welcome to the family... pic.twitter.com/tx5cpRQDfg— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 18, 2017
|Montella finds positives in AC Milan display despite Dortmund defeat
|Cardona signs extended Monaco deal
|Manchester City outcast Hart joins West Ham on loan
|International Champions Cup: Guardiola meets Mourinho again as Barcelona take on Ronaldo-less Real M
|Lukaku the missing piece of the Manchester United jigsaw - Herrera
|Cassano to keep playing after stunning retirement U-turn
|Barcelona ´200 per cent sure´ of keeping Neymar, amid reports of PSG bid
|Bosz cautious over suggestions Aubameyang is staying
|Mane to join Liverpool pre-season training in Germany
|Could James arrival leave Bayern a Muller light? Ancelotti says no
|AC Milan 1 Borussia Dortmund 3: Aubameyang double downs Rossoneri
|Perisic named in Inter tour squad despite Manchester United links
|Trippier signs five-year Spurs deal
|Wenger: Sanchez´s Champions League plea lost in translation
|Coquelin backs ´ice cold´ Lacazette to make the difference at Arsenal
|Liverpool won´t sell Coutinho or other key players, says Klopp
|Lapadula seals Genoa switch as De Sciglio reportedly nears Juventus move
|Szczesny arrives to seal Juventus switch
|No bids for Mahrez, says Leicester boss Shakespeare
|RFEF president Villar arrested as part of anti-corruption probe
|Hernandez sale a possibility, suggests Voller
|Di Maria wants PSG stay despite Emery problems
|Gotze determined to make ´beautiful´ Dortmund return count
|Mourinho has ´no idea´ if Perisic will join Manchester United
|Mourinho: Referee sent off Valencia after I refused to substitute him
|Lukaku revels in first goal for Manchester United
|Real Salt Lake 1 Manchester United 2: Lukaku opens his account as Valencia sees red
|Neville: Rooney can end Everton´s trophy drought
|Golazo! Real Madrid´s Bale ready for new season
|World Cup winner Zaccardo looking for new club... on LinkedIn
|Giggs backs Perisic to make big impact at Man United
|Boro smash transfer record to bring in Assombalonga
|International Champions Cup: Milan revolution hits China with Arsenal and Bayern
|Barcelona post record revenues of €708million
|Barcelona ´relaxed´ over Neymar to PSG speculation
|Huddersfield Town hand new deals to trio
|A new phase and a new adventure - Totti ends playing career to become Roma director
|Barkley missing from Everton´s tour squad
|Chelsea need more signings to follow Bakayoko, Desailly claims
|Griffiths, Celtic and Linfield charged after ill-tempered Champions League tie
|Everton sign Southampton´s Martina on free transfer
|Crowley latest Arsenal youngster to move abroad with Willem II
|Hegazi joins West Brom from Al Ahly
|Keita and Forsberg comfortable at RB Leipzig - Hasenhuttl
|Costa ´has nothing to prove´ to Ancelotti after Juventus switch
|AC Milan monitoring Morata and Belotti ´on our terms´ - Mirabelli
|Galatasaray sign Sevilla defender Mariano
|Jardim counting on in-demand Mbappe as transfer speculation continues
|Masip joins Real Valladolid after giving up Barcelona bench role
|Former England goalkeeper Robinson retires
|Robert Fernandez: Nobody will pay €222million for Neymar
|Valverde relieved to have ´unique´ Messi on his team
|Rakitic, Gomes in Valverde´s plans at Barcelona
|Osasuna sell Berenguer to Torino
|Emery´s PSG rotation kept Trapp guessing
|Semedo more like Alves than Bellerin, says new Barcelona signing´s ex-coach
|Juventus warned over Schick transfer ´farce´
|Mata believes Morata could still join Manchester United
|Bale has ´no clue´ over Ronaldo´s Real Madrid future
|Maccarone to join Brisbane Roar, confirms Aloisi
|Curacao 0 Mexico 2: Defending Gold Cup champions edge to win
|Milan interested in Bayern´s Renato Sanches - Rummenigge
|Bale: I never thought about leaving Real Madrid
|Ronaldo is so happy at Madrid, says Morientes
|Massive jump for Lukaku at Manchester United, warns Carrick
|Lucas Leiv-ing: Liverpool stalwart lands for Lazio switch
|Real Madrid will be Cristiano Ronaldo´s last club in Europe, claims Salgado
|Rudiger: Chelsea another level to Roma
|Man Utd hand Sergio Romero new four-year contract
|West Ham-bound Hart on track for ´next adventure´
|Monaco 0 PSV 0: Kylian Mbappe draws another blank in friendly draw
|Sevilla complete Nolito signing from Manchester City
|Bakayoko eyes ´beautiful´ Kante partnership and World Cup place
|Biglia joins AC Milan revolution
|PSV free Willems for transfer talks amid Roma reports
|Noble says Hart ´deserves more respect´ as West Ham loan move nears
|Bakayoko: Chelsea are the biggest and best club in England
|Fully-fit Gotze key for Dortmund - Watzke
|WATCH: Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches somehow scores from his own half
|Chelsea send Van Ginkel for third PSV loan spell
|Madrid are ´most powerful team´ - Herrera
|AC Milan want Belotti, Morata or Aubameyang
|Spurs flop N´Jie set for permanent Marseille switch
|Clock ticking for Aubameyang suitors, warns Watzke
|Mourinho: No comparison between Lukaku and Rooney
|Herrera denies Barca approach amid reports of huge new contract
|Roma complete €13.4m Under switch
|Rashford´s growth impresses Mourinho
|James satisfied with Bayern bow
|Mourinho accepts Morata unlikely to join United
|Ronaldo move ´mission impossible´, says Mourinho
|LA Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5: Lukaku makes debut as Rashford nets brace
|Rooney eager for Barkley stay at Everton
|Sanchez needs space to decide future – Mertesacker
|Nicaragua 0 United States 3: Gold Cup hosts win group
|Rooney warns Lukaku: Do not show mental weakness at Man Utd