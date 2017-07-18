Conte signs new deal at Chelsea

Antonio Conte has signed a new two-year contract at Chelsea, the Premier League champions have confirmed.
Former Juventus and Italy head coach Conte led Chelsea to glory in his first season in England's top flight, with the Blues finishing seven points clear of Tottenham at the summit.
The new contract is an improvement upon the terms of the three-year deal the 47-year-old agreed when he joined Chelsea, meaning he is still tied to the Stamford Bridge club until the end of 2018-19.
Conte told Chelsea's official website: "I am very happy to have signed a new contract with Chelsea. We worked extremely hard in our first year to achieve something amazing, which I am very proud of. Now we must work even harder to stay at the top.
"The Chelsea fans have given me so much support since I arrived here one year ago and it is important we continue to succeed together."
Conte has bolstered his squad with the arrival Germany defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco, although his decision to freeze out striker Diego Costa and the failure to secure an attacking replacement means the close season has not run entirely smoothly to date.
Manchester United's capture of Romelu Lukaku reportedly angered Conte, who was a target for Inter before they appointed Luciano Spalletti to succeed Stefano Pioli, although Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia believes the Italian remains the ideal man to lead the Blues to further success as they prepare for a return to the Champions League.
"Antonio achieved incredible success last season, adapting to English football very quickly and leading us to the Premier League title," she said.
"This new contract reflects our belief that he can continue to deliver results both domestically and as we return to European competition in the Champions League."
Conte has added compatriots Paolo Vanoli and Davide Mazzotta to his backroom staff for the new season.
Vanoli will serve as his assistant after Steve Holland took up a post under Gareth Southgate with the England national team, while Mazzotta will work on player analysis.
|Nice sign experienced France defender Jallet
|Conte signs new deal at Chelsea
|BREAKING NEWS: Juventus and Sampdoria pull plug on Schick deal
|Navas not ready to let go of Madrid number one spot
|Lucas bids fond farewell to Liverpool as he completes Lazio switch
|Ranieri looking to the future with Nantes after making sweet music with Leicester
|Bonucci arrival could signal AC Milan formation change
|Montella finds positives in AC Milan display despite Dortmund defeat
|Cardona signs extended Monaco deal
|Manchester City outcast Hart joins West Ham on loan
|International Champions Cup: Guardiola meets Mourinho again as Barcelona take on Ronaldo-less Real M
|Lukaku the missing piece of the Manchester United jigsaw - Herrera
|Cassano to keep playing after stunning retirement U-turn
|Barcelona ´200 per cent sure´ of keeping Neymar, amid reports of PSG bid
|Bosz cautious over suggestions Aubameyang is staying
|Mane to join Liverpool pre-season training in Germany
|Could James arrival leave Bayern a Muller light? Ancelotti says no
|AC Milan 1 Borussia Dortmund 3: Aubameyang double downs Rossoneri
|Perisic named in Inter tour squad despite Manchester United links
|Trippier signs five-year Spurs deal
|Wenger: Sanchez´s Champions League plea lost in translation
|Coquelin backs ´ice cold´ Lacazette to make the difference at Arsenal
|Liverpool won´t sell Coutinho or other key players, says Klopp
|Lapadula seals Genoa switch as De Sciglio reportedly nears Juventus move
|Szczesny arrives to seal Juventus switch
|No bids for Mahrez, says Leicester boss Shakespeare
|RFEF president Villar arrested as part of anti-corruption probe
|Hernandez sale a possibility, suggests Voller
|Di Maria wants PSG stay despite Emery problems
|Gotze determined to make ´beautiful´ Dortmund return count
|Mourinho has ´no idea´ if Perisic will join Manchester United
|Mourinho: Referee sent off Valencia after I refused to substitute him
|Lukaku revels in first goal for Manchester United
|Real Salt Lake 1 Manchester United 2: Lukaku opens his account as Valencia sees red
|Neville: Rooney can end Everton´s trophy drought
|Golazo! Real Madrid´s Bale ready for new season
|World Cup winner Zaccardo looking for new club... on LinkedIn
|Giggs backs Perisic to make big impact at Man United
|Boro smash transfer record to bring in Assombalonga
|International Champions Cup: Milan revolution hits China with Arsenal and Bayern
|Barcelona post record revenues of €708million
|Barcelona ´relaxed´ over Neymar to PSG speculation
|Huddersfield Town hand new deals to trio
|A new phase and a new adventure - Totti ends playing career to become Roma director
|Barkley missing from Everton´s tour squad
|Chelsea need more signings to follow Bakayoko, Desailly claims
|Griffiths, Celtic and Linfield charged after ill-tempered Champions League tie
|Everton sign Southampton´s Martina on free transfer
|Crowley latest Arsenal youngster to move abroad with Willem II
|Hegazi joins West Brom from Al Ahly
|Keita and Forsberg comfortable at RB Leipzig - Hasenhuttl
|Costa ´has nothing to prove´ to Ancelotti after Juventus switch
|AC Milan monitoring Morata and Belotti ´on our terms´ - Mirabelli
|Galatasaray sign Sevilla defender Mariano
|Jardim counting on in-demand Mbappe as transfer speculation continues
|Masip joins Real Valladolid after giving up Barcelona bench role
|Former England goalkeeper Robinson retires
|Robert Fernandez: Nobody will pay €222million for Neymar
|Valverde relieved to have ´unique´ Messi on his team
|Rakitic, Gomes in Valverde´s plans at Barcelona
|Osasuna sell Berenguer to Torino
|Emery´s PSG rotation kept Trapp guessing
|Semedo more like Alves than Bellerin, says new Barcelona signing´s ex-coach
|Juventus warned over Schick transfer ´farce´
|Mata believes Morata could still join Manchester United
|Bale has ´no clue´ over Ronaldo´s Real Madrid future
|Maccarone to join Brisbane Roar, confirms Aloisi
|Curacao 0 Mexico 2: Defending Gold Cup champions edge to win
|Milan interested in Bayern´s Renato Sanches - Rummenigge
|Bale: I never thought about leaving Real Madrid
|Ronaldo is so happy at Madrid, says Morientes
|Massive jump for Lukaku at Manchester United, warns Carrick
|Lucas Leiv-ing: Liverpool stalwart lands for Lazio switch
|Real Madrid will be Cristiano Ronaldo´s last club in Europe, claims Salgado
|Rudiger: Chelsea another level to Roma
|Man Utd hand Sergio Romero new four-year contract
|West Ham-bound Hart on track for ´next adventure´
|Monaco 0 PSV 0: Kylian Mbappe draws another blank in friendly draw
|Sevilla complete Nolito signing from Manchester City
|Bakayoko eyes ´beautiful´ Kante partnership and World Cup place
|Biglia joins AC Milan revolution
|PSV free Willems for transfer talks amid Roma reports
|Noble says Hart ´deserves more respect´ as West Ham loan move nears
|Bakayoko: Chelsea are the biggest and best club in England
|Fully-fit Gotze key for Dortmund - Watzke
|WATCH: Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches somehow scores from his own half
|Chelsea send Van Ginkel for third PSV loan spell
|Madrid are ´most powerful team´ - Herrera
|AC Milan want Belotti, Morata or Aubameyang
|Spurs flop N´Jie set for permanent Marseille switch
|Clock ticking for Aubameyang suitors, warns Watzke
|Mourinho: No comparison between Lukaku and Rooney
|Herrera denies Barca approach amid reports of huge new contract
|Roma complete €13.4m Under switch
|Rashford´s growth impresses Mourinho
|James satisfied with Bayern bow
|Mourinho accepts Morata unlikely to join United
|Ronaldo move ´mission impossible´, says Mourinho
|LA Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5: Lukaku makes debut as Rashford nets brace
|Rooney eager for Barkley stay at Everton
|Sanchez needs space to decide future – Mertesacker
|Nicaragua 0 United States 3: Gold Cup hosts win group
|Rooney warns Lukaku: Do not show mental weakness at Man Utd