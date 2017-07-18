Bosz cautious over suggestions Aubameyang is staying

Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz has reacted with caution to the news Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will remain at Signal Iduna Park this close season, claiming "only at the end of August can we be sure".

Aubameyang has been heavily linked with moves to AC Milan and Chelsea in recent weeks, prompting Dortmund to impose an unspecified deadline to conclude a deal before the Gabon international would be made to stay and focus on preparations for the new Bundesliga season.

Fresh reports emerged in Germany on Tuesday suggesting that deadline had now passed and the 28-year-old would remain at Dortmund but Bosz was wary.

Speaking after the 3-1 International Champions Cup win over Milan in Guangzhou, a game in which Aubameyang scored twice, the Dutchman said: "I am really glad he's in my squad. And while he's here I will use him and everyone can see why today.

"I am really happy that he's here. But in modern football, only at the end of August can we be sure [that he will stay].

"He's a fantastic guy and a fantastic player."