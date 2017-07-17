Massive jump for Lukaku at Manchester United, warns Carrick

Manchester United captain Michael Carrick warned star recruit Romelu Lukaku he faces a "massive jump" in pressure at Old Trafford following his arrival from Everton.
Lukaku made his debut in United's 5-2 pre-season win over LA Galaxy on Saturday after joining in a deal reportedly worth an initial £75million, having spent four seasons at Everton – three of those on a permanent basis.
The Belgium international striker scored 25 Premier League goals last season to finish second behind Golden Boot winner Harry Kane – and 53 in total following his switch from Chelsea in 2014.
However, Carrick said playing for United comes with added pressure and expectation ahead of Sunday's friendly against Real Salt Lake.
"[Zlatan] Ibrahimovic was terrific for us but Rom is his own man," Carrick said. "When I came it was Roy Keane who came up but I'm my own man. Whoever comes in, you're always your own man. I don't want to compare them at all because it's not fair to do that.
"It's a jump anyway. I found that myself coming from Tottenham. It's a massive jump. You can't really explain to people until they've gone through it. I'm sure he'll find the same.
"But having Premier League experience is a massive bonus. He'll know how things work week to week. It's just about dealing with the pressure."
Carrick added: "It's early days. It's one week's training and 45 minutes, so you can't come to any conclusions. We know what he's all about, there's no surprises.
"We all know exactly what he brings, that's why he's here. He's not going to change his game because he's come here. He does what he does best and obviously he's been brought here to score goals. I'm pretty certain he will do that this season.
"He'll be judged like anyone else on what he does through the season and I'm sure he's ready for that. The scrutiny and everything will go up a level from what he's used to. I'm sure he's prepared for that and I'm sure he will do well."
United – Europa League and EFL Cup winners in 2016-17 – have already spent heavily to lure Lukaku and Victor Lindelof to Manchester, and Jose Mourinho is expected to bring in at least two more players after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.
"We've got to feel that [we can win the title]. It's up to the manager whether more players come in or whether they don't. That's not for us to worry about. That's got to be the aim," Carrick continued.
"We have to challenge the best and be the best. It has to be that philosophy at this club no matter what happens. This season is no different.
"We finished last season with a trophy. We've got a good feeling going into this one. We've got the Super Cup coming up pretty quick, so we've got to be focused on that really and then the season ahead."
|Real Madrid will be Cristiano Ronaldo´s last club in Europe, claims Salgado
|Rudiger: Chelsea another level to Roma
|Man Utd hand Sergio Romero new four-year contract
|West Ham-bound Hart on track for ´next adventure´
|Monaco 0 PSV 0: Kylian Mbappe draws another blank in friendly draw
|Sevilla complete Nolito signing from Manchester City
|Bakayoko eyes ´beautiful´ Kante partnership and World Cup place
|Biglia joins AC Milan revolution
|PSV free Willems for transfer talks amid Roma reports
|Noble says Hart ´deserves more respect´ as West Ham loan move nears
|Bakayoko: Chelsea are the biggest and best club in England
|Fully-fit Gotze key for Dortmund - Watzke
|WATCH: Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches somehow scores from his own half
|Chelsea send Van Ginkel for third PSV loan spell
|Madrid are ´most powerful team´ - Herrera
|AC Milan want Belotti, Morata or Aubameyang
|Spurs flop N´Jie set for permanent Marseille switch
|Clock ticking for Aubameyang suitors, warns Watzke
|Mourinho: No comparison between Lukaku and Rooney
|Herrera denies Barca approach amid reports of huge new contract
|Roma complete €13.4m Under switch
|Rashford´s growth impresses Mourinho
|James satisfied with Bayern bow
|Mourinho accepts Morata unlikely to join United
|Ronaldo move ´mission impossible´, says Mourinho
|LA Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5: Lukaku makes debut as Rashford nets brace
|Rooney eager for Barkley stay at Everton
|Sanchez needs space to decide future – Mertesacker
|Nicaragua 0 United States 3: Gold Cup hosts win group
|Rooney warns Lukaku: Do not show mental weakness at Man Utd
|Contrasting debuts for De Boer and Silva as Napoli hit seven
|Sevilla seal deal to sign Nolito from Manchester City
|Birmingham want Ashley Cole and Robbie Keane, reveals Harry Redknapp
|Lukaku signing was Mourinho stopping Chelsea, says Neville
|Bakayoko thanks ´agent´ Batshuayi after completing Chelsea move
|Fazio to leave Tottenham for Roma
|WATCH: Lucas Biglia mobbed ahead of AC Milan move
|I want to play in the Champions League - Sanchez drops Arsenal exit hint
|Spalletti confirms Inter working on Nainggolan deal
|I wanted Neymar at Real Madrid, says ex-agent Ribeiro
|Willian and Batshuayi shine in Chelsea´s drubbing of Fulham
|AC Milan loan Andrea Bertolacci back to Genoa
|Inter 1 Nurnberg 2: Second-half rally falls short for Spalletti
|James and Tolisso make debuts as Bayern win Telekom Cup
|Monaco 4 Stoke City 2: Falcao scores as Mbappe returns in thriller
|Chelsea complete swoop for Monaco´s Bakayoko
|Lacazette set for central role as Giroud future remains unclear
|No Arsenal deal with Alexis Sanchez, says Arsene Wenger
|Bosz to be careful with Gotze´s comeback
|Manchester City sign Brazilian youngster Douglas Luiz
|Terry takes Aston Villa captaincy
|Wenger expects Mbappe to stay at Monaco
|Schalke sign Oczipka from Eintracht Frankfurt
|Rooney happy again after Everton return - Schneiderlin
|Montella: Coaching Bonucci at AC Milan a dream come true
|Urawa Reds 2 Borussia Dortmund 3: Gotze returns as Schurrle wins it
|Western Sydney Wanderers 1 Arsenal 3: Giroud, Ramsey and Elneny on target in Gunners win
|Aurier, Ben Arfa and Krychowiak left out of PSG squad for ICC
|David Luiz targets trophy clean sweep for Chelsea
|Bonucci thanks Juventus players and fans, but not Allegri
|Sneijder: Tudor did not want to work with me
|Ceballos ready to make Real Madrid´s ´history even greater´
|Fernandez: PSG unwilling to sell Barca target Verratti
|Fernandez: PSG unwilling to sell Barca target Verratti
|Canada 0 Honduras 0: Canadians reach Gold Cup quarter-finals
|In-demand Monaco star Mbappe makes big announcement
|Ballers – Pogba, Lukaku and NBA champ Green meet in LA
|Wenger ´positive´ Sanchez will remain at Arsenal