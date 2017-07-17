Related

Article

Massive jump for Lukaku at Manchester United, warns Carrick

17 July 2017 00:31

Manchester United captain Michael Carrick warned star recruit Romelu Lukaku he faces a "massive jump" in pressure at Old Trafford following his arrival from Everton.

Lukaku made his debut in United's 5-2 pre-season win over LA Galaxy on Saturday after joining in a deal reportedly worth an initial £75million, having spent four seasons at Everton – three of those on a permanent basis.

The Belgium international striker scored 25 Premier League goals last season to finish second behind Golden Boot winner Harry Kane – and 53 in total following his switch from Chelsea in 2014.

However, Carrick said playing for United comes with added pressure and expectation ahead of Sunday's friendly against Real Salt Lake.

"[Zlatan] Ibrahimovic was terrific for us but Rom is his own man," Carrick said. "When I came it was Roy Keane who came up but I'm my own man. Whoever comes in, you're always your own man. I don't want to compare them at all because it's not fair to do that.

"It's a jump anyway. I found that myself coming from Tottenham. It's a massive jump. You can't really explain to people until they've gone through it. I'm sure he'll find the same.

"But having Premier League experience is a massive bonus. He'll know how things work week to week. It's just about dealing with the pressure."

 

Congrats to our new signings @rlukaku9 and @victorlindelof on making their #MUFC debuts! #MUTOUR

A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) on

Carrick added: "It's early days. It's one week's training and 45 minutes, so you can't come to any conclusions. We know what he's all about, there's no surprises.

"We all know exactly what he brings, that's why he's here. He's not going to change his game because he's come here. He does what he does best and obviously he's been brought here to score goals. I'm pretty certain he will do that this season.

"He'll be judged like anyone else on what he does through the season and I'm sure he's ready for that. The scrutiny and everything will go up a level from what he's used to. I'm sure he's prepared for that and I'm sure he will do well."

United – Europa League and EFL Cup winners in 2016-17 – have already spent heavily to lure Lukaku and Victor Lindelof to Manchester, and Jose Mourinho is expected to bring in at least two more players after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

"We've got to feel that [we can win the title]. It's up to the manager whether more players come in or whether they don't. That's not for us to worry about. That's got to be the aim," Carrick continued.

"We have to challenge the best and be the best. It has to be that philosophy at this club no matter what happens. This season is no different.

"We finished last season with a trophy. We've got a good feeling going into this one. We've got the Super Cup coming up pretty quick, so we've got to be focused on that really and then the season ahead."

Sponsored links

Monday 17 July

01:04 Ronaldo is so happy at Madrid, says Morientes
00:31 Massive jump for Lukaku at Manchester United, warns Carrick
00:25 Lucas Leiv-ing: Liverpool stalwart lands for Lazio switch

Sunday 16 July

21:57 Real Madrid will be Cristiano Ronaldo´s last club in Europe, claims Salgado
21:34 Rudiger: Chelsea another level to Roma
21:07 Man Utd hand Sergio Romero new four-year contract
20:52 West Ham-bound Hart on track for ´next adventure´
19:17 Monaco 0 PSV 0: Kylian Mbappe draws another blank in friendly draw
18:54 Sevilla complete Nolito signing from Manchester City
18:29 Bakayoko eyes ´beautiful´ Kante partnership and World Cup place
18:11 Biglia joins AC Milan revolution
17:24 PSV free Willems for transfer talks amid Roma reports
17:13 Noble says Hart ´deserves more respect´ as West Ham loan move nears
16:02 Bakayoko: Chelsea are the biggest and best club in England
15:45 Fully-fit Gotze key for Dortmund - Watzke
15:16 WATCH: Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches somehow scores from his own half
14:44 Chelsea send Van Ginkel for third PSV loan spell
14:10 Madrid are ´most powerful team´ - Herrera
14:05 AC Milan want Belotti, Morata or Aubameyang
13:22 Spurs flop N´Jie set for permanent Marseille switch
12:38 Clock ticking for Aubameyang suitors, warns Watzke
12:17 Mourinho: No comparison between Lukaku and Rooney
11:43 Herrera denies Barca approach amid reports of huge new contract
10:23 Roma complete €13.4m Under switch
10:05 Rashford´s growth impresses Mourinho
09:36 James satisfied with Bayern bow
08:23 Mourinho accepts Morata unlikely to join United
07:45 Ronaldo move ´mission impossible´, says Mourinho
05:58 LA Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5: Lukaku makes debut as Rashford nets brace
05:19 Rooney eager for Barkley stay at Everton
04:07 Sanchez needs space to decide future – Mertesacker
03:09 Nicaragua 0 United States 3: Gold Cup hosts win group
00:44 Rooney warns Lukaku: Do not show mental weakness at Man Utd

Saturday 15 July

23:55 Contrasting debuts for De Boer and Silva as Napoli hit seven
23:52 Sevilla seal deal to sign Nolito from Manchester City
23:17 Birmingham want Ashley Cole and Robbie Keane, reveals Harry Redknapp
22:42 Lukaku signing was Mourinho stopping Chelsea, says Neville
22:09 Bakayoko thanks ´agent´ Batshuayi after completing Chelsea move
21:52 Fazio to leave Tottenham for Roma
21:45 WATCH: Lucas Biglia mobbed ahead of AC Milan move
20:57 I want to play in the Champions League - Sanchez drops Arsenal exit hint
20:57 Spalletti confirms Inter working on Nainggolan deal
20:18 I wanted Neymar at Real Madrid, says ex-agent Ribeiro
20:04 Willian and Batshuayi shine in Chelsea´s drubbing of Fulham
19:47 AC Milan loan Andrea Bertolacci back to Genoa
19:12 Inter 1 Nurnberg 2: Second-half rally falls short for Spalletti
19:07 James and Tolisso make debuts as Bayern win Telekom Cup
18:55 Monaco 4 Stoke City 2: Falcao scores as Mbappe returns in thriller
17:37 Chelsea complete swoop for Monaco´s Bakayoko
17:30 Lacazette set for central role as Giroud future remains unclear
17:18 No Arsenal deal with Alexis Sanchez, says Arsene Wenger
17:07 Bosz to be careful with Gotze´s comeback
16:04 Manchester City sign Brazilian youngster Douglas Luiz
15:39 Terry takes Aston Villa captaincy
15:26 Wenger expects Mbappe to stay at Monaco
15:22 Schalke sign Oczipka from Eintracht Frankfurt
15:16 Rooney happy again after Everton return - Schneiderlin
14:38 Montella: Coaching Bonucci at AC Milan a dream come true
14:17 Urawa Reds 2 Borussia Dortmund 3: Gotze returns as Schurrle wins it
14:00 Western Sydney Wanderers 1 Arsenal 3: Giroud, Ramsey and Elneny on target in Gunners win
13:19 Aurier, Ben Arfa and Krychowiak left out of PSG squad for ICC
11:58 David Luiz targets trophy clean sweep for Chelsea
11:38 Bonucci thanks Juventus players and fans, but not Allegri
10:48 Sneijder: Tudor did not want to work with me
06:38 Ceballos ready to make Real Madrid´s ´history even greater´
06:23 Fernandez: PSG unwilling to sell Barca target Verratti
06:23 Fernandez: PSG unwilling to sell Barca target Verratti
06:06 Canada 0 Honduras 0: Canadians reach Gold Cup quarter-finals
04:27 In-demand Monaco star Mbappe makes big announcement
03:25 Ballers – Pogba, Lukaku and NBA champ Green meet in LA
01:19 Wenger ´positive´ Sanchez will remain at Arsenal

Facebook