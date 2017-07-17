Maccarone to join Brisbane Roar, confirms Aloisi

Brisbane Roar head coach John Aloisi confirmed former Empoli forward Massimo Maccarone has agreed to join the A-League side.
Out of contract, Maccarone – a two-time Italy international – moves to Australia after Empoli were relegated from Serie A last season, Aloisi said on Monday.
The 37-year-old veteran, whose contract expired at the end of 2016-17, made 28 appearances and scored five goals as Empoli finished two points adrift of safety.
"Massimo's excited to be joining us," Aloisi told the Courier Mail. "He's still quick and he's still scoring goals."
Maccarone enjoyed two stints at Empoli, after also playing for Sampdoria, Palermo and Siena.
He helped Middlesbrough win the League Cup in 2003-04, while he featured in the club's run to the UEFA Cup final in 2006.
Aloisi, who has been looking to replace Australia international Jamie Maclaren, added: "Massimo not only makes great forward runs but he also links up with players around him very well.
"He's going to help Dags [Nick D'Agostino] develop as a player a lot."
