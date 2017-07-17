Keita and Forsberg comfortable at RB Leipzig - Hasenhuttl

Naby Keita and Emil Forsberg remain "comfortable" at RB Leipzig despite continued speculation linking the duo with moves away, head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl says.

Liverpool are reportedly considering making a club-record bid for midfielder Keita, while winger Forsberg is a long-term target for big-spending AC Milan.

Leipzig can offer the pair Champions League football - something Milan, at least, cannot - after finishing second in their debut Bundesliga campaign and Hasenhuttl is bullish about the club's chances of retaining their star players.

"You can see that they feel comfortable here and are looking forward to the new season," Hasenhuttl told Kicker. "They know very well what they have here.

"It's a huge compliment for us that we awoke such desires, but it's not the general idea of our path to allow players a transfer following the first available offer.

"Our goal is to become a large and well-established club and that is what we have done this summer, a significant step."