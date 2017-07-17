Curacao 0 Mexico 2: Defending Gold Cup champions edge to win

Mexico secured top spot in Group C at the CONCACAF Gold Cup after an unconvincing 2-0 win over Curacao on Sunday.
Angel Sepulveda scored a first-half header and Edson Alvarez sealed the win late on at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, as the defending champions scraped to their win.
Goalkeeper Jose Corona starred with numerous strong saves as Curacao – who finish the tournament without a point – threatened often.
With coach Juan Carlos Osorio suspended, an understrength Mexico are yet to impress in the United States, and they will look for improvement against Honduras in their quarter-final.
Mexico were once again much-changed, with Orbelin Pineda the only player to retain his starting spot from the team that played out a dour 0-0 draw against Jamaica.
Coming off a 2-0 loss to El Salvador, Curacao made five changes as Shanon Carmelia, Ayrton Statie, Michael Maria, Quenten Martinus and Gino van Kessel started in place of Quentin Jakoba, Gillian Justiana, Jurien Gaari, Rangelo Janga and Elson Hooi.
Curacao made an excellent start, pushing Mexico – who seemed flat – back in the early stages.
The minnows almost turned their dominance into a 14th-minute lead, but Corona saved well with a strong right hand to deny Van Kessel.
But, against the run of play, Mexico opened the scoring midway through the first half.
Raul Lopez burst clear down the right and crossed to the back post, where Sepulveda headed into the bottom corner.
GOL México, Ángel SEPÚLVEDA No. 19 | #Curacao @miseleccionmx #CopaOro2017 pic.twitter.com/jIYkbXg3xk— CONCACAF (@CONCACAF) July 17, 2017
The goal seemed to settle Mexico, who went close through Martin Barragan and Erick Gutierrez to finish the half.
However, it was again Curacao who started the second half brightly, Leandro Bacuna smashing the crossbar with a header.
Corona made a superb save with his legs to deny Van Kessel again in the 56th minute before Bacuna struck the crossbar from distance.
After the hour-mark, substitute Elias Hernandez almost doubled Mexico's lead, cutting in from the right before seeing his shot tipped over by Curacao keeper Eloy Room.
Mexico should have sealed their win in the 76th minute, but Gutierrez – untracked from midfield – headed a cross wide from near the penalty spot.
Hernandez squandered their next opportunity, stepping past his defender before firing straight at Room from inside the area, and Jair Pereira also hit the crossbar.
But Mexico finally made sure of the result in the 91st minute, substitute Alvarez tucking a finish into the bottom corner for his first international goal.
|Curacao 0 Mexico 2: Defending Gold Cup champions edge to win
|Milan interested in Bayern´s Renato Sanches - Rummenigge
|Bale: I never thought about leaving Real Madrid
|Ronaldo is so happy at Madrid, says Morientes
|Massive jump for Lukaku at Manchester United, warns Carrick
|Lucas Leiv-ing: Liverpool stalwart lands for Lazio switch
|Real Madrid will be Cristiano Ronaldo´s last club in Europe, claims Salgado
|Rudiger: Chelsea another level to Roma
|Man Utd hand Sergio Romero new four-year contract
|West Ham-bound Hart on track for ´next adventure´
|Monaco 0 PSV 0: Kylian Mbappe draws another blank in friendly draw
|Sevilla complete Nolito signing from Manchester City
|Bakayoko eyes ´beautiful´ Kante partnership and World Cup place
|Biglia joins AC Milan revolution
|PSV free Willems for transfer talks amid Roma reports
|Noble says Hart ´deserves more respect´ as West Ham loan move nears
|Bakayoko: Chelsea are the biggest and best club in England
|Fully-fit Gotze key for Dortmund - Watzke
|WATCH: Napoli defender Vlad Chiriches somehow scores from his own half
|Chelsea send Van Ginkel for third PSV loan spell
|Madrid are ´most powerful team´ - Herrera
|AC Milan want Belotti, Morata or Aubameyang
|Spurs flop N´Jie set for permanent Marseille switch
|Clock ticking for Aubameyang suitors, warns Watzke
|Mourinho: No comparison between Lukaku and Rooney
|Herrera denies Barca approach amid reports of huge new contract
|Roma complete €13.4m Under switch
|Rashford´s growth impresses Mourinho
|James satisfied with Bayern bow
|Mourinho accepts Morata unlikely to join United
|Ronaldo move ´mission impossible´, says Mourinho
|LA Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5: Lukaku makes debut as Rashford nets brace
|Rooney eager for Barkley stay at Everton
|Sanchez needs space to decide future – Mertesacker
|Nicaragua 0 United States 3: Gold Cup hosts win group
|Rooney warns Lukaku: Do not show mental weakness at Man Utd
|Contrasting debuts for De Boer and Silva as Napoli hit seven
|Sevilla seal deal to sign Nolito from Manchester City
|Birmingham want Ashley Cole and Robbie Keane, reveals Harry Redknapp
|Lukaku signing was Mourinho stopping Chelsea, says Neville
|Bakayoko thanks ´agent´ Batshuayi after completing Chelsea move
|Fazio to leave Tottenham for Roma
|WATCH: Lucas Biglia mobbed ahead of AC Milan move
|I want to play in the Champions League - Sanchez drops Arsenal exit hint
|Spalletti confirms Inter working on Nainggolan deal
|I wanted Neymar at Real Madrid, says ex-agent Ribeiro
|Willian and Batshuayi shine in Chelsea´s drubbing of Fulham
|AC Milan loan Andrea Bertolacci back to Genoa
|Inter 1 Nurnberg 2: Second-half rally falls short for Spalletti
|James and Tolisso make debuts as Bayern win Telekom Cup
|Monaco 4 Stoke City 2: Falcao scores as Mbappe returns in thriller
|Chelsea complete swoop for Monaco´s Bakayoko
|Lacazette set for central role as Giroud future remains unclear
|No Arsenal deal with Alexis Sanchez, says Arsene Wenger
|Bosz to be careful with Gotze´s comeback
|Manchester City sign Brazilian youngster Douglas Luiz
|Terry takes Aston Villa captaincy
|Wenger expects Mbappe to stay at Monaco
|Schalke sign Oczipka from Eintracht Frankfurt
|Rooney happy again after Everton return - Schneiderlin
|Montella: Coaching Bonucci at AC Milan a dream come true
|Urawa Reds 2 Borussia Dortmund 3: Gotze returns as Schurrle wins it
|Western Sydney Wanderers 1 Arsenal 3: Giroud, Ramsey and Elneny on target in Gunners win
|Aurier, Ben Arfa and Krychowiak left out of PSG squad for ICC
|David Luiz targets trophy clean sweep for Chelsea
|Bonucci thanks Juventus players and fans, but not Allegri
|Sneijder: Tudor did not want to work with me
|Ceballos ready to make Real Madrid´s ´history even greater´
|Fernandez: PSG unwilling to sell Barca target Verratti
|Fernandez: PSG unwilling to sell Barca target Verratti
|Canada 0 Honduras 0: Canadians reach Gold Cup quarter-finals
|In-demand Monaco star Mbappe makes big announcement
|Ballers – Pogba, Lukaku and NBA champ Green meet in LA
|Wenger ´positive´ Sanchez will remain at Arsenal