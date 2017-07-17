Costa ´has nothing to prove´ to Ancelotti after Juventus switch

New Juventus signing Douglas Costa insists he has no problems with Carlo Ancelotti, but feels that he is joining "the perfect club at the perfect time".

The Brazil international has switched to the Serie A champions from Bayern Munich on a season-long loan with the option of making the move permanent in 2018.

Costa admitted last term that he was unsettled in Germany, although Bayern boss Ancelotti suggested that his comments came after pressure from his agent to attempt to broker a new contract at the club.

The 26-year-old has now said that he felt he could no longer develop at the Allianz Arena, but feels he has nothing to prove to his old club.

"I want to develop and I feel like I've joined the perfect team at the perfect time," he told a media conference at his official Juve presentation.

"Problems with Ancelotti? No, he's a good person. I'm thinking about myself, I want to develop and I didn't have these possibilities at Bayern anymore. I'm very grateful to them.

"I don't have to prove anything to them. I just want to show that Juve have done well to believe in me."

Costa hopes to forge a devastating attacking partnership with Gonzalo Higuain in Turin, just as he did with compatriot Luiz Adriano at Shakhtar Donetsk between 2010 and 2015.

"He's an attacker that I really like," he said. "There's a good chance of scoring lot a lot of goals with him, just like there was with Luiz Adriano. That's something else I can do here."

Costa's arrival comes just three days after Leonardo Bonucci complete a stunning move to Serie A rivals AC Milan for a reported €42million.

"I'm not in a position to evaluate this transfer," Costa said of the deal. "He's left Juve and I've left Bayern."