Barcelona post record revenues of €708million

Barcelona recorded record revenues of €708million during the 2016-17 financial year, according to their latest set of results.
Club spokesman Josep Vives told a news conference that the return was €13m more than Barca's projected figure.
At the end of the 12-month period, Barcelona recorded a profit of €18m after tax, while debt has been reduced by €24.5m to €247m.
The figures outstrip Barcelona's revenues of €679m for the previous year, with a four-year renewal of the club's sponsorship with Qatar Airways boosting the coffers.
Japanese internet retailer Rakuten began a four-year shirt sponsorship deal with Barca this month that will be worth €55million per season to the LaLiga giants.
Rivals Real Madrid reported revenues of €620m last October, but those figures did not include money brought in from player sales as Barcelona's do.
