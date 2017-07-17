AC Milan monitoring Morata and Belotti ´on our terms´ - Mirabelli

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and Torino forward Andrea Belotti are still on AC Milan's radar, but sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has warned the big-spending Serie A club will not be held to ransom.

Milan announced the signing of Lucas Biglia from Lazio on Sunday, making the Argentine midfielder the 10th arrival of a busy transfer window at San Siro.

Spending is set to continue, with Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on Milan's radar, but Mirabelli insisted further deals will only be done on the club's terms.

"We're sorry if Torino are annoyed about Belotti," he told Mediaset Premium. "We have a number of strikers in mind and we are asking for information.

"I spoke with Torino and they know we are monitoring Belotti among others. We are acting with integrity and transparency: notifying the club before talking to the players.

"We have been looking at Morata from the beginning, and he has made himself available, then complications arose between the Champions League final and the emergence of different interested teams and things have cooled since. It can warm up again, but it will be on our terms."

Toasting to a successful new season with President Li Yonghong! #weareinchina pic.twitter.com/Q4gKVTBize — AC Milan (@acmilan) July 16, 2017

Bayern Munich's out-of-favour midfielder Renato Sanches is another player to have been linked with a move to Milan and Mirabelli accepted a deal for the 19-year-old Portugal international is possible.

"We know him well from his time with Benfica, and he hasn't found much space at Bayern," Mirabelli added. "If we needed another midfielder, we could consider him, but only under certain conditions."