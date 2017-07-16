Ronaldo move ´mission impossible´, says Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists the club have never considered a move for Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, labelling it "mission impossible".

Ronaldo, 32, was linked with a move from Madrid in the off-season, with United and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested.

But, speaking after his side's 5-2 friendly win over LA Galaxy on Saturday, Mourinho said there was no chance for United to sign Ronaldo again.

"We have never thought about it because he is such an important player for his club, of great economic power," Mourinho said.

"We have not been able to find for whatever reason that could have made us think that Ronaldo could leave.

"I am not a defender in my club once you waste time on players who are mission impossible."

A four-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo spent six seasons at United before his move to Madrid in 2009.