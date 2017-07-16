Related

Article

Mourinho accepts Morata unlikely to join United

16 July 2017 08:23

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits it is unlikely Alvaro Morata will join from Real Madrid, describing it as a "shame".

Morata has been a target for United, but Madrid have reportedly asked for £80million for the Spain forward.

Mourinho has added a striker to his squad this off-season, with Romelu Lukaku arriving from Everton for a reported £75m.

The Portuguese tactician worked with Morata at Madrid and has accepted the 24-year-old is unlikely to join him at Old Trafford.

"It is a question for Florentino [Perez, Madrid president]," Mourinho said after his side's 5-2 friendly win over LA Galaxy on Saturday.

"He belongs to Madrid. Madrid has decided and we have not come to an agreement. It is simple. It's a shame.

"It is a player who made it to the first team with me. We have a special liking for [him], he is someone special. I enjoyed watching his evolution in Juventus and Madrid. It is like that. I don't think he can end with us."

Lukaku made his debut for United against Galaxy, playing the second half of the comfortable win.

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 38 +65 93
2 Barcelona 38 +79 90
3 Atlético Madrid 38 +43 78
4 Sevilla 38 +20 72
5 Villarreal 38 +23 67
6 Real Sociedad 38 +6 64
7 Athletic Club 38 +10 63
8 Espanyol 38 -1 56
9 Deportivo Alavés 38 -2 55
10 Eibar 38 +5 54
11 Málaga 38 -6 46
12 Valencia 38 -9 46
13 Celta de Vigo 38 -16 45
14 Las Palmas 38 -21 39
15 Real Betis 38 -23 39
16 Deportivo La C… 38 -18 36
17 Leganés 38 -19 35
18 Sporting Gijón 38 -30 31
19 Osasuna 38 -54 22
20 Granada 38 -52 20

