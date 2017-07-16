Madrid are ´most powerful team´ - Herrera

Ander Herrera is relishing the prospect of facing Real Madrid twice in pre-season as he believes they are "the most powerful team of the moment".

Manchester United meet the European champions twice ahead of the 2017-18 Premier League season, once in the International Champions Cup and again in the European Super Cup.

Spaniard Herrera, who featured in Saturday's 5-2 friendly win over LA Galaxy and afterwards dismissed links to Barcelona, is particularly looking forward to August's Super Cup meeting in Skopje.

"Madrid are the most powerful team of the moment," said the midfielder, who helped Jose Mourinho's side secure a return to the continent's top table via the Europa League.

"They have won the last two Champions Leagues, but a Super Cup final always motivates me.

"I am just as motivated, of course, playing against Madrid and it's a good test for us.

"Getting back into the Champions League was fundamental to the club because we are going to be one of the rivals to beat.

"We are a strong team with a winning coach."