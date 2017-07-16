LA Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5: Lukaku makes debut as Rashford nets brace

Romelu Lukaku made his debut as Manchester United cruised to a 5-2 friendly win over LA Galaxy on Saturday.
Lukaku, who joined United for a reported £75million from Everton earlier this month, played the second half at StubHub Center in California.
The Belgium international missed a great chance shortly after being introduced, but had an otherwise quiet 45 minutes.
Victor Lindelof also made his debut, but it was already 3-0 when the duo were introduced, with Marcus Rashford having stolen the show in the first half.
Rashford scored a brace and should have had a third to go with Marouane Fellaini's first-half goal, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial struck after the break to go with a Giovani dos Santos brace for Galaxy.
Jose Mourinho also introduced a back three in what was the Europa League champions' first pre-season friendly.
United needed just two minutes to take a 1-0 lead.
A high press led to Jesse Lingard winning the ball on the left and his toe poke released Rashford, who had time and space to place a finish into the bottom corner.
After Juan Mata forced Jon Kempin into a scrambling save, Rashford doubled United's lead.
United dispossessed Galaxy in midfield and Mata slid in the England international, who again made no mistake with a composed finish from inside the area.
Mourinho's men were dominant to begin the clash and they made it 3-0 in the 26th minute.
Lingard got in behind down the left and cut a pass back to the top of the area, where Fellaini swept in a finish.
Eyeing his hat-trick, Rashford fired over the bar from 20 yards in the 35th minute and was later denied in a one-on-one, while Chris Smalling had an effort rightly ruled out for offside.
Mourinho introduced a new 11 for the second half, including Lukaku, fellow signing Lindelof and Paul Pogba.
Lukaku had a great chance to open his account after receiving a pass from Pogba in the 49th minute, but Brian Rowe – who replaced Kempin – made a good save.
United were finding plenty of space and threatening constantly, with Lindelof volleying over from close range after a corner in the 66th minute.
The first goal of the second half finally arrived through Mkhitaryan, who side-footed a strike past Rowe after an Anthony Martial pass.
Martial also got on the scoresheet, while dos Santos netted twice for the hosts, the second deflecting off him after a David Romney header from a corner.
