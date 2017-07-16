Related

Article

AC Milan want Belotti, Morata or Aubameyang

16 July 2017 14:05

AC Milan want to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Andrea Belotti or Alvaro Morata before the end of the transfer window, CEO Marco Fassone has revealed.

The Serie A side have been busy in the market, with Lazio midfielder Lucas Biglia set to become their 10th signing following the shock arrival of Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus, which Fassone initially thought was "a crazy idea".

Andre Silva has already been brought in from Porto in attack, but Milan are setting their sights on another centre-forward, with three of the top players thought to be available being targeted.

"Many names have been mentioned of very strong strikers," Fassone said to Milan TV.

"We would like to have one from Belotti, Morata or Aubameyang. We will see who our choice falls to, although there are also other names who are yet to be splashed on the front pages by the media.

"Clearly we are still thinking of doing something else in that position. We are keeping all the options open and we will definitely do something beautiful.

"Fortunately we are in China now so we can hold discussions with the owners to understand what our resources are, because they are not unlimited.

"We must also reason with the coach, because the next two friendlies can give some technical indications to him and [director of sport] Massimiliano Mirabelli."

Real Madrid striker Morata was pursued by Manchester United but talks broke down, prompting the Old Trafford club to land Romelu Lukaku.

The prolific Aubameyang has been heavily linked with a move to China, with Chelsea also said to be in the mix to sign him, Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke having warned any interested clubs to act fast.

Torino striker Belotti, meanwhile, burst into spotlight last season, scoring 26 Serie A goals.

Fassone believes the coup of landing Bonucci from the Italian champions in a deal reportedly worth €42million was a huge statement to Europe's top talent and means Milan are now a realistic option for stars like Morata, Aubameyang and Belotti.

He said: "I was very sceptical thinking, 'Imagine if Juventus give us Bonucci'. It was a crazy idea and we didn't even want to try it, but then Vincenzo Montella told us to continue pushing.

"It is a very important sign to see that now players in Champions League clubs want to join us. 

"Buying Bonucci is a signal for the future. Leo is a warrior and a leader who will give us a lot both on and off the field."

Sponsored links

Sunday 16 July

14:44 Chelsea send Van Ginkel for third PSV loan spell
14:10 Madrid are ´most powerful team´ - Herrera
14:05 AC Milan want Belotti, Morata or Aubameyang
13:22 Spurs flop N´Jie set for permanent Marseille switch
12:38 Clock ticking for Aubameyang suitors, warns Watzke
12:17 Mourinho: No comparison between Lukaku and Rooney
11:43 Herrera denies Barca approach amid reports of huge new contract
10:23 Roma complete €13.4m Under switch
10:05 Rashford´s growth impresses Mourinho
09:36 James satisfied with Bayern bow
08:23 Mourinho accepts Morata unlikely to join United
07:45 Ronaldo move ´mission impossible´, says Mourinho
05:58 LA Galaxy 2 Manchester United 5: Lukaku makes debut as Rashford nets brace
05:19 Rooney eager for Barkley stay at Everton
04:07 Sanchez needs space to decide future – Mertesacker
03:09 Nicaragua 0 United States 3: Gold Cup hosts win group
00:44 Rooney warns Lukaku: Do not show mental weakness at Man Utd

Saturday 15 July

23:55 Contrasting debuts for De Boer and Silva as Napoli hit seven
23:52 Sevilla seal deal to sign Nolito from Manchester City
23:17 Birmingham want Ashley Cole and Robbie Keane, reveals Harry Redknapp
22:42 Lukaku signing was Mourinho stopping Chelsea, says Neville
22:09 Bakayoko thanks ´agent´ Batshuayi after completing Chelsea move
21:52 Fazio to leave Tottenham for Roma
21:45 WATCH: Lucas Biglia mobbed ahead of AC Milan move
20:57 I want to play in the Champions League - Sanchez drops Arsenal exit hint
20:57 Spalletti confirms Inter working on Nainggolan deal
20:18 I wanted Neymar at Real Madrid, says ex-agent Ribeiro
20:04 Willian and Batshuayi shine in Chelsea´s drubbing of Fulham
19:47 AC Milan loan Andrea Bertolacci back to Genoa
19:12 Inter 1 Nurnberg 2: Second-half rally falls short for Spalletti
19:07 James and Tolisso make debuts as Bayern win Telekom Cup
18:55 Monaco 4 Stoke City 2: Falcao scores as Mbappe returns in thriller
17:37 Chelsea complete swoop for Monaco´s Bakayoko
17:30 Lacazette set for central role as Giroud future remains unclear
17:18 No Arsenal deal with Alexis Sanchez, says Arsene Wenger
17:07 Bosz to be careful with Gotze´s comeback
16:04 Manchester City sign Brazilian youngster Douglas Luiz
15:39 Terry takes Aston Villa captaincy
15:26 Wenger expects Mbappe to stay at Monaco
15:22 Schalke sign Oczipka from Eintracht Frankfurt
15:16 Rooney happy again after Everton return - Schneiderlin
14:38 Montella: Coaching Bonucci at AC Milan a dream come true
14:17 Urawa Reds 2 Borussia Dortmund 3: Gotze returns as Schurrle wins it
14:00 Western Sydney Wanderers 1 Arsenal 3: Giroud, Ramsey and Elneny on target in Gunners win
13:19 Aurier, Ben Arfa and Krychowiak left out of PSG squad for ICC
11:58 David Luiz targets trophy clean sweep for Chelsea
11:38 Bonucci thanks Juventus players and fans, but not Allegri
10:48 Sneijder: Tudor did not want to work with me
06:38 Ceballos ready to make Real Madrid´s ´history even greater´
06:23 Fernandez: PSG unwilling to sell Barca target Verratti
06:23 Fernandez: PSG unwilling to sell Barca target Verratti
06:06 Canada 0 Honduras 0: Canadians reach Gold Cup quarter-finals
04:27 In-demand Monaco star Mbappe makes big announcement
03:25 Ballers – Pogba, Lukaku and NBA champ Green meet in LA
01:19 Wenger ´positive´ Sanchez will remain at Arsenal

Friday 14 July

23:47 Mourinho: Manchester United need two more signings
23:09 Rodgers confused by Griffiths booking after being targeted by missiles
22:38 Wigan Athletic 1 Liverpool 1: Salah scores on debut but Klopp´s men held
22:30 Manchester United failed in Morata bid, Mourinho confirms
22:02 Mourinho open to re-signing Ibrahimovic
21:54 Chinese Super League transfer window closes with Aubameyang still at Dortmund
21:18 Walker and Bonucci join Luiz, Stones and Mustafi among world´s most expensive defenders
21:14 Milan and Bonucci gunning to overthrow Juventus dynasty
21:05 Bonucci to make shock switch from Juventus to Milan
20:18 Marcelo: We´re with Ronaldo to the death
20:08 Orsolini leaves Juventus for Atalanta loan spell
20:08 Sneijder released from Galatasaray contract
20:02 Linfield 0 Celtic 2: Sinclair, Rogic hand advantage to Scottish champions
18:48 Manchester United goalkeeper Johnstone completes Aston Villa loan move
17:55 Walker ´nervous´ to play under Guardiola after record-breaking Manchester City move
17:55 Semedo completes Barcelona switch
17:07 Perisic future to be decided ´in days´ amid ´strong interest´ from Manchester United
16:42 Valencia send Bakkali on loan to Deportivo
16:33 Walker makes record-breaking switch to Manchester City
16:33 Walker makes record-breaking switch to Manchester City
16:18 Mbappe: I don´t know if I´ll stay at Monaco
15:58 Honda joins Pachuca after leaving AC Milan
15:50 Bonucci arrives at AC Milan ahead of shock move from Juventus
15:38 Injured Boateng to miss Bayern´s pre-season tour
15:16 Europa League: Favourable qualifying draws for Milan and Everton
15:03 UEFA gaffe sees Hibs named in Champions League draw
14:59 Klopp´s ´tactical nous´ questioned by ex-Liverpool star Hamann
14:21 Bayern loan Gnabry to Hoffenheim for 2017-18
14:19 Arsenal forward Campbell suffers serious knee injury
13:44 Defoe joins thousands of mourners for Bradley Lowery funeral
13:35 Deulofeu completes move back to Barcelona
13:16 Nice to face Ajax in Champions League third qualifying round
12:40 Swansea won´t be ´bullied´ into Sigurdsson sale
11:08 Kagawa seals Dortmund extension
10:30 Monchi a ´big factor´ as Under snubs City for Roma
10:14 Real Madrid confirm Ceballos signing
09:56 Guangzhou slam ´baseless´ coverage of Paulinho-Barcelona saga
08:18 Mendieta unsurprised Ronaldo is still at Madrid
06:38 Mexico 0 Jamaica 0: Gold Cup champions held in dour draw
04:05 I thought it was a joke - Del Piero on Bonucci´s reported move to Milan
02:40 Icardi: Di Maria to Inter? We´ll see
02:32 Ibrahimovic exit could help Martial – Silvestre
01:40 LA Galaxy tight-lipped on Ibrahimovic after talk of ´huge´ announcement
01:29 Totti set to become Roma director
00:05 Chalobah leaves Chelsea for Watford on five-year deal

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 38 +50 91
2 Roma 38 +52 87
3 Napoli 38 +55 86
4 Atalanta 38 +21 72
5 Lazio 38 +23 70
6 Milan 38 +12 63
7 Internazionale 38 +23 62
8 Fiorentina 38 +6 60
9 Torino 38 +5 53
10 Sassuolo 38 -1 49
11 Sampdoria 38 -6 48
12 Cagliari 38 -21 47
13 Udinese 38 -9 45
14 Chievo 38 -18 43
15 Bologna 38 -18 41
16 Genoa 38 -26 36
17 Crotone 38 -24 34
18 Empoli 38 -32 32
19 Palermo 38 -44 26
20 Pescara 38 -48 15

Facebook