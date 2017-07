Sevilla seal deal to sign Nolito from Manchester City

Sevilla have sealed a deal to sign Manchester City forward Nolito on a three-year contract, pending a successful medical.

Nolito will leave City in a transfer reportedly worth €9million after only one season in the Premier League, having signed for Pep Guardiola's men from Celta Vigo.

The 30-year-old, who is due for his Sevilla medical on Sunday, only started nine Premier League matches under Guardiola last season and stressed last month that his priority was a move back to Spain, giving him the best possible chance of selection for next year's World Cup.

Nolito had struggled to settle at City, revealing he found the English language and weather a challenge, in addition to his lack of regular first-team action.

63 - The last time he played in Spain, Nolito had a hand in 63 goals (39 goals, 24 assists, 103 games) for Celta de Vigo (2013-16). Killer. pic.twitter.com/UadWb1X1aX — OptaJose (@OptaJose) July 15, 2017

A return to Celta, who he had played for between 2013 and 2016, had been mooted, but he will instead join Sevilla, a side also keen on him since the start of the transfer window and can offer Champions League football.

The arrival of Nolito adds to those of Luis Muriel, Ever Banega, Guido Pizarro and Sebastian Corchia, while Vitolo, Adil Rami and Vicente Iborra have been among the players to leave Sevilla in a busy transfer window.