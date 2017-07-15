Rooney happy again after Everton return - Schneiderlin

Wayne Rooney is "happy" after scoring on his second debut for Everton, with the striker's return to the club exactly what he needs to begin enjoying football again, according to team-mate Morgan Schneiderlin.
Rooney found the net with a dipping shot from 30 yards out in Thursday's friendly win over Kenyan side Gor Mahia to reopen his account for the club after completing a move from Manchester United.
The all-time United and England record goalscorer had fallen out of favour for club and country prior to his return to boyhood club Everton and Schneiderlin says the move is what the 31-year-old needed to reignite his career.
"I don't need to present him as a player, he has a hell of a lot of qualities," Rooney's former United team-mate Schneiderlin told Everton's website. "He has so much quality I would need to take a few minutes to explain them.
"But he will definitely score some goals for us and he can play anywhere up front, so he's a good option for the manager and for everyone.
"He is someone who just needs to find the joy to play football again week in and week out, like was the case with me. Hopefully he will do that and find his rhythm.
"You could see on his face when he arrived at the training ground, when he started training, he’s happy again and he will enjoy his football again."
| @WayneRooney returns with a stunning goal just 34 minutes into his second #EFC debut! #EvertonInTZ pic.twitter.com/59OQP4ioz4— Everton (@Everton) July 13, 2017
A move from United to Everton provided Schneiderlin with regular football after a difficult spell at Old Trafford, with the French midfielder delighted to be reunited with Rooney.
"It's a special place for him, of course," Schneiderlin added. "He can tell you more about it than me but, for any football player, to come back to the team where you made your debut is something special.
"It's the team of his heart, he wants to prove that he's still the same player as before and hopefully we will see the best of him. I'm sure we will. He was a very big influence in the dressing room at United and he will be here, for sure.
Great start to the pre-season. Special thanks to the fans supporting us in Tanzania today #EFC pic.twitter.com/bY0GhDI3do— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) July 13, 2017
"I'm very, very happy he has come back. For the football club it's a massive signing, especially because he came from here, he made his debut here and now he's back to his club where he made the first impression. I think it's absolutely amazing for him and amazing for the football club.
"He has achieved so much in his career, he's scored so many goals and he's a legend in the English game, so we are very happy to have him and very happy to have his personality around the football club. Hopefully he will help us to win things, because that’s the main target for us."
|Fernandez: PSG unwilling to sell Barca target Verratti
