No Arsenal deal with Alexis Sanchez, says Arsene Wenger

Alexis Sanchez has not agreed to sign a new contract with Arsenal, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is definitely staying at the club, manager Arsene Wenger has revealed.
The Chile international continues to be heavily linked with Manchester City and Wenger insists speculation he has agreed a new contract to stay at the Emirates Stadium is inaccurate.
However, the Frenchman stressed midfielder Oxlade-Chamberlain, who like Sanchez only has a year left to run on his deal, is certain to stay, despite links with Liverpool.
On suggestions of an agreement with Sanchez, Wenger said: "No, a lot that comes out [about] Sanchez does not look completely right! No, that is not the case."
Wenger, speaking after Saturday's 3-1 friendly victory against Western Sydney Wanderers, was definitive about Oxlade-Chamberlain, even though reports have suggested talks are at a standstill.
"Yes, 100 per cent I expect him to stay," said Wenger. "There is no speculation - no matter what happens he will stay."
After two straight wins in Australia, Arsenal play Bayern Munich in Shanghai on Wednesday in the International Champions Cup.
