Inter 1 Nurnberg 2: Second-half rally falls short for Spalletti

Inter suffered defeat in their second game of pre-season, going down 2-1 to 2.Bundesliga side Nurnberg in a tentative display in Bruneck.

A youthful Inter line-up narrowly beat Austrian club Wattens on Sunday and Rurik Gislason and Mikael Ishak struck in the second half for Nurnberg, who raised their game significantly against Luciano Spalletti's men.

Eder grabbed a goal back, having earlier missed a fine chance to break the deadlock, and Inter hit the bar late on, but a pre-season tour that has been overshadowed by Manchester United target Ivan Perisic's absence was damaged further.

New arrivals Borja Valero and Milan Skriniar made their Inter debuts from the start, but Spalletti's side struggled in a goalless first half which was highlighted by Samir Handanovic's marvellous one-handed save to tip Ondrej Petrak's 20-yard piledriver onto the post.

Joao Mario's half-time introduction breathed new life into Inter's previously cagey attacking play and he linked up smartly with Yuto Nagatomo on the left, but the Japanese's cross was headed wide by Eder with the goal gaping.

But Inter again looked hesitant as they gave up the lead, Danilo D'Ambrosio backing out of a challenge with Eduard Lowen, who set up Gislason to drill left-footed past Handanovic's replacement Daniele Padelli.

Padelli's defence once again let him down seven minutes later when Ishak was given the freedom of the penalty area to prod home Sebastian Kerk's left-wing cross.

Gabriel Barbosa freed Eder with an excellent pass off the right wing, allowing the striker to round Nurnberg keeper Fabian Bredlow and score as a hectic three-goal, 10-minute spell brought the game, and the crowd, to life.

Ishak scuffed a gilt-edged chance similar to his goal soon after and Inter cursed their luck as Georg Margreitter flicked Marcelo Brozovic's free-kick onto his own crossbar, preceding a late Inter onslaught that fell short.