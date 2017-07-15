David Luiz targets trophy clean sweep for Chelsea

David Luiz has set Chelsea the ambitious target of winning every available trophy in the 2017-18 campaign.

Antonio Conte's side will seek to defend their Premier League title, but the Brazil defender sees no reason why they should not also land further domestic honours and the Champions League.

"When you play for a big club you have to have big ambitions," he told the club's official website.

"Chelsea play all the competitions and we try to win all the competitions, so it's my ambition too. We will try to win everything."

The 30-year-old, who made his first international appearance for over a year when Brazil beat Australia 4-0 last month, conceded it was tough readjusting to the rigours of pre-season.

.@DavidLuiz_4 was in high spirits heading out to training this morning! pic.twitter.com/M32m0Lz5Er — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 14, 2017

He said: "It's difficult to be back in training. It's a bit hard in pre-season, like always. But we have to prepare ourselves in the best way because now is the time to get the oxygen for when we need it during the season, so now is the time to work hard and rest well.

"We work hard at Cobham [the club's training ground] and then at home we need to be careful with the food, with the discipline to sleep. I have stuff I do at home to recover well also, so it's part of our job.

"It's not just the five or six hours we are here at Cobham, it's important to act like a professional every day of the year."

David Luiz revealed in May that he had taken a pay cut to complete his move back to Stamford Bridge from Paris Saint-Germain last year.