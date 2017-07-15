Manchester City sign Brazilian youngster Douglas Luiz

Manchester City have signed Brazil Under-20 midfielder Douglas Luiz on a five-year contract from Vasco Da Gama.

The 19-year-old completed his medical in Manchester this week and has now concluded a deal thought to be worth in the region of £10million.

A statement on City's official website said the Premier League club would make an announcement on "Douglas' immediate development pathway in the coming days", with the youngster widely expected to join LaLiga newcomers Girona on a season-long loan.

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain said: "We are pleased to welcome Douglas. He is an exciting player with great potential, and everyone here is looking forward to helping him develop his talent and progress in the game."

Earlier on Saturday, Douglas posted an Instagram message thanking Vasco for developing him during his formative years.

"The day has come to say 'see you soon' to the family who welcomed me as a child, in search of a dream, and introduced me to the world," he said.

"In Vasco, I made great friends, I lived with people who taught me a lot, and I just have to thank the club and its great fans for everything they have done for me and my family. You will be unforgettable!

"I will be eternally grateful to Vasco for everything that is happening and will happen in my life, and I will take this century-old institution of many glories and history, forever in the heart."

City completed the signing of Kyle Walker from Tottenham on Friday in a deal that could rise to be worth £50m, following the arrivals of playmaker Bernardo Silva and goalkeeper Ederson from Monaco and Benfica respectively.

Although he is apparently less likely to have the immediate first-team involvement of his compatriot Ederson, Douglas becomes the fifth Brazilian on the books at the Etihad Stadium, also joining Fernandinho, Fernando and Gabriel Jesus.