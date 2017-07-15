Related

Article

Bakayoko thanks ´agent´ Batshuayi after completing Chelsea move

15 July 2017 22:09

Tiemoue Bakayoko has thanked new team-mate Michy Batshuayi for helping to get his move from Monaco to Chelsea over the line.

Bakayoko's protracted transfer from the Ligue 1 side was finally completed on Saturday, with the Premier League champions paying a reported £40million to bring in the midfielder.

The 22-year-old subsequently watched Chelsea run riot in an 8-2 friendly win over Fulham at their Cobham training ground and he thanked Batshuayi - who scored twice in the rout - for his impact on the transfer.

Bakayoko and Batshuayi had swapped a series of emoji-laden tweets late on Thursday, hinting that the deal could soon go through.

"Thanks to my agent @mbatshuayi," Bakayoko wrote on Twitter alongside a brief statement.

"I would like to say thank you to all my fans and followers for your kind words throughout this journey - as you know, I love championships!

"As a Ligue 1 champion, I am even more determined to win as many championships as I can with my dream team Chelsea. I am pleased to represent the Blues!

"Thank you, yours truly, TB."

Sponsored links

Saturday 15 July

23:17 Birmingham want Ashley Cole and Robbie Keane, reveals Harry Redknapp
22:42 Lukaku signing was Mourinho stopping Chelsea, says Neville
22:09 Bakayoko thanks ´agent´ Batshuayi after completing Chelsea move
21:52 Fazio to leave Tottenham for Roma
21:45 WATCH: Lucas Biglia mobbed ahead of AC Milan move
20:57 I want to play in the Champions League - Sanchez drops Arsenal exit hint
20:57 Spalletti confirms Inter working on Nainggolan deal
20:18 I wanted Neymar at Real Madrid, says ex-agent Ribeiro
20:04 Willian and Batshuayi shine in Chelsea´s drubbing of Fulham
19:47 AC Milan loan Andrea Bertolacci back to Genoa
19:12 Inter 1 Nurnberg 2: Second-half rally falls short for Spalletti
19:07 James and Tolisso make debuts as Bayern win Telekom Cup
18:55 Monaco 4 Stoke City 2: Falcao scores as Mbappe returns in thriller
17:37 Chelsea complete swoop for Monaco´s Bakayoko
17:30 Lacazette set for central role as Giroud future remains unclear
17:18 No Arsenal deal with Alexis Sanchez, says Arsene Wenger
17:07 Bosz to be careful with Gotze´s comeback
16:04 Manchester City sign Brazilian youngster Douglas Luiz
15:39 Terry takes Aston Villa captaincy
15:26 Wenger expects Mbappe to stay at Monaco
15:22 Schalke sign Oczipka from Eintracht Frankfurt
15:16 Rooney happy again after Everton return - Schneiderlin
14:38 Montella: Coaching Bonucci at AC Milan a dream come true
14:17 Urawa Reds 2 Borussia Dortmund 3: Gotze returns as Schurrle wins it
14:00 Western Sydney Wanderers 1 Arsenal 3: Giroud, Ramsey and Elneny on target in Gunners win
13:19 Aurier, Ben Arfa and Krychowiak left out of PSG squad for ICC
11:58 David Luiz targets trophy clean sweep for Chelsea
11:38 Bonucci thanks Juventus players and fans, but not Allegri
10:48 Sneijder: Tudor did not want to work with me
06:38 Ceballos ready to make Real Madrid´s ´history even greater´
06:23 Fernandez: PSG unwilling to sell Barca target Verratti
06:23 Fernandez: PSG unwilling to sell Barca target Verratti
06:06 Canada 0 Honduras 0: Canadians reach Gold Cup quarter-finals
04:27 In-demand Monaco star Mbappe makes big announcement
03:25 Ballers – Pogba, Lukaku and NBA champ Green meet in LA
01:19 Wenger ´positive´ Sanchez will remain at Arsenal

Friday 14 July

23:47 Mourinho: Manchester United need two more signings
23:09 Rodgers confused by Griffiths booking after being targeted by missiles
22:38 Wigan Athletic 1 Liverpool 1: Salah scores on debut but Klopp´s men held
22:30 Manchester United failed in Morata bid, Mourinho confirms
22:02 Mourinho open to re-signing Ibrahimovic
21:54 Chinese Super League transfer window closes with Aubameyang still at Dortmund
21:18 Walker and Bonucci join Luiz, Stones and Mustafi among world´s most expensive defenders
21:14 Milan and Bonucci gunning to overthrow Juventus dynasty
21:05 Bonucci to make shock switch from Juventus to Milan
20:18 Marcelo: We´re with Ronaldo to the death
20:08 Orsolini leaves Juventus for Atalanta loan spell
20:08 Sneijder released from Galatasaray contract
20:02 Linfield 0 Celtic 2: Sinclair, Rogic hand advantage to Scottish champions
18:48 Manchester United goalkeeper Johnstone completes Aston Villa loan move
17:55 Walker ´nervous´ to play under Guardiola after record-breaking Manchester City move
17:55 Semedo completes Barcelona switch
17:07 Perisic future to be decided ´in days´ amid ´strong interest´ from Manchester United
16:42 Valencia send Bakkali on loan to Deportivo
16:33 Walker makes record-breaking switch to Manchester City
16:33 Walker makes record-breaking switch to Manchester City
16:18 Mbappe: I don´t know if I´ll stay at Monaco
15:58 Honda joins Pachuca after leaving AC Milan
15:50 Bonucci arrives at AC Milan ahead of shock move from Juventus
15:38 Injured Boateng to miss Bayern´s pre-season tour
15:16 Europa League: Favourable qualifying draws for Milan and Everton
15:03 UEFA gaffe sees Hibs named in Champions League draw
14:59 Klopp´s ´tactical nous´ questioned by ex-Liverpool star Hamann
14:21 Bayern loan Gnabry to Hoffenheim for 2017-18
14:19 Arsenal forward Campbell suffers serious knee injury
13:44 Defoe joins thousands of mourners for Bradley Lowery funeral
13:35 Deulofeu completes move back to Barcelona
13:16 Nice to face Ajax in Champions League third qualifying round
12:40 Swansea won´t be ´bullied´ into Sigurdsson sale
11:08 Kagawa seals Dortmund extension
10:30 Monchi a ´big factor´ as Under snubs City for Roma
10:14 Real Madrid confirm Ceballos signing
09:56 Guangzhou slam ´baseless´ coverage of Paulinho-Barcelona saga
08:18 Mendieta unsurprised Ronaldo is still at Madrid
06:38 Mexico 0 Jamaica 0: Gold Cup champions held in dour draw
04:05 I thought it was a joke - Del Piero on Bonucci´s reported move to Milan
02:40 Icardi: Di Maria to Inter? We´ll see
02:32 Ibrahimovic exit could help Martial – Silvestre
01:40 LA Galaxy tight-lipped on Ibrahimovic after talk of ´huge´ announcement
01:29 Totti set to become Roma director
00:05 Chalobah leaves Chelsea for Watford on five-year deal

Thursday 13 July

23:56 I´ve been thinking about Everton goal for weeks, admits Rooney
23:39 Biglia agent confirms AC Milan move
22:37 Southampton poke fun at transfer announcements with brilliant Taylor tweet
21:37 Bonucci agent says ´we just have to wait´ amid talk of stunning AC Milan switch
21:29 Barcelona seal deal for Semedo
21:17 City and United to pay tribute to Manchester victims in US friendly
19:56 Nouri´s brother praying for recovery after tragic brain damage diagnosis
19:47 Suttner signs for Premier League new boys Brighton
19:35 Mendy to miss Monaco tour amid Manchester City rumours
19:26 Roma´s Mario Rui seals Napoli loan
19:12 Rio Ferdinand´s mother dies after cancer battle
18:34 Valencia joins Tigres from West Ham
18:18 Gor Mahia 1 Everton 2: Rooney marks return with long-range strike
18:02 Sidibe signs new five-year Monaco contract
17:30 WATCH: Rooney scores screamer on second Everton debut
17:30 Bosz leads tributes to stricken Nouri
16:51 Nainggolan going nowhere - Roma
16:33 Welbeck wrong to try to score penalty, says Wenger
16:26 Bakambu renews Villarreal deal
16:13 Glik commits to Monaco with one-year extension
14:40 Leverkusen to reunite Bender twins
13:56 Sydney FC 0 Arsenal 2: Lacazette scores on dream debut
13:05 Ajax´s Nouri diagnosed with serious and permanent brain damage
12:02 Angel Di Maria´s wages too high for Inter
11:46 Sigurdsson skips Swansea´s US tour amid exit talk
11:04 Sigurdsson sale possible due to ´business´, says Clement
10:13 Asante Kotoko team bus crashes, Ghana Football Association ´devastated´
09:20 Barcelona star Messi excited by Valverde reviews
08:50 Ozil´s preference is to stay at Arsenal
08:33 FIFA corruption informant Chuck Blazer dies aged 72
06:18 1860 Munich´s Allianz Arena contract cancelled by Bayern
05:10 United States 3 Martinique 2: Morris brace sees Gold Cup hosts to win
03:58 Hollywood birthday for Man United´s Shaw
02:44 Klopp pleased with Mane progress, but attacker to miss Hong Kong trip
01:46 Prince Albert II doubts Mbappe will leave Monaco amid Madrid interest
00:34 Klopp ´not nervous´ despite lack of transfer activity
00:30 Perisic to Manchester United ´is not happening´, say Inter
00:11 Sevilla strike deal for Corchia

Facebook