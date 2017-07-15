AC Milan loan Andrea Bertolacci back to Genoa

AC Milan midfielder Andrea Bertolacci has returned to former club Genoa on loan.

Genoa confirmed they have sealed a deal to sign Bertolacci on Saturday in what is thought to be a season-long deal, although the length of the agreement was not officially specified.

The 26-year-old has spent two seasons with Milan since joining from Genoa in a €20million deal in 2015.

However, Bertolacci struggled for form and fitness in 2016-17, making only nine Serie A starts under Vincenzo Montella in a total of 15 top-flight appearances, having featured 27 times in his debut season, with 21 starts.

Bertolacci now gets the chance to revive his career at Genoa, with whom he played from 2012 until 2015 as part of a co-ownership deal with Roma.