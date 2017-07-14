Wigan Athletic 1 Liverpool 1: Salah scores on debut but Klopp´s men held

Mohamed Salah scored on his Liverpool debut but Jurgen Klopp's side were held 1-1 by Wigan Athletic in a pre-season friendly on Friday.

Salah struck in the final minute of the first half to cancel out Alex Gilbey's neat opener, with neither team able to find a winning goal in a tight second half at a wet DW Stadium.

The Egypt international capitalised on sloppy Wigan defending to open his account but Liverpool had been wasteful, with Roberto Firmino particularly guilty after €42million arrival Salah and Adam Lallana had set him up.

Dejan Lovren went closest to scoring the winner after the interval but his header came back off the post, with Liverpool next in action against Crystal Palace on Wednesday in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Klopp named a strong team with Philippe Coutinho and Lallana making their first pre-season appearances after they were left out of Wednesday's 4-0 win at Tranmere Rovers.

Salah almost opened the scoring in the first minute of his Liverpool debut, but he blazed over the crossbar before Lallana fired narrowly wide.

Liverpool continued to dominate possession but it was the hosts who took a shock lead after 20 minutes, Gilbey shooting home through a crowd of bodies after a mishit shot fell kindly.

@agilbey8 being congratulated by his teammates after putting Latics ahead against @LFC in the 21st minute. #wafc pic.twitter.com/VmAlVnW0pN — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) July 14, 2017

Coutinho twice went close from outside the box and Liverpool then wasted a golden opportunity, Firmino misplacing a pass with the goal at his mercy after Salah and Lallana combined to free him 10 yards out.

Liverpool's leveller arrived on the stroke of half-time, Wigan giving away possession to Coutinho, with Firmino squaring for Salah to slot into an open goal.

With heavy rain making conditions difficult in the second half both teams struggled for cohesion, with Klopp having made 11 changes at the interval.

Lovren was inches away from scoring the winner with 11 minutes to go, but the centre-back's header clipped the outside of the woodwork, then Daniel Sturridge drove well wide when clear on goal.