Walker ´nervous´ to play under Guardiola after record-breaking Manchester City move

Kyle Walker is excited and nervous to work under Pep Guardiola, but believes he is at the peak of his game after completing his record-breaking move to Manchester City from Tottenham.

Walker became the most expensive full-back of all-time and the costliest English player ever after joining City on Friday in a deal reportedly worth up to £50million.

The England international is yet to win a trophy in his career and believes his chances of picking up silverware will be increased due to his switch to City to play for two-time Champions League-winning coach Guardiola.

"What a manager to work under. I'm excited – a little bit nervous, I'm not going to lie," Walker told the Manchester City website. "It's the next chapter in my career where I can go on and learn.

"I'm at a good age now where I'm probably at the peak of my career. I just want to learn and try to be the best player I can be.

"I haven’t really had a deep conversation with [Guardiola] yet. The conversation that I had with him is very positive. He says I'm going to fit into his style of play really well. The main thing that we've both said is just winning trophies. It's a massive club, a great team with a great set of players and we need to go on and win things."

Honoured to announce I have signed for @ManCity. Had an amazing time at @spursofficial but can't wait to start this new chapter with #MCFC! pic.twitter.com/rUAsqflHQL — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 14, 2017

Walker reportedly fell out with Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino over the club's rotation policy, which saw Kieran Trippier selected for high-profile games including the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea and Premier League matches against local rivals Arsenal and Manchester United.

However, the 27-year-old praised the Argentine for the impact he has had on his career.

"Tottenham was a great club, it's helped me to get to where I am now," Walker added. "I've learnt a lot there – especially under the current manager, he's been fantastic with me.

"But sometimes your path's not there and you have to move on. What a place to come and take a different path and hopefully win trophies. That's all I'm about and that's all I want to do."

Moving to City means Walker will be tasked with succeeding the popular full-back Pablo Zalabeta, who joined West Ham United at the end of his City contract, with City having missed out on Dani Alves after the Brazilian opted instead to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

"I watched Pablo Zabaleta countless times on YouTube and clips, because I think his timing of runs into the box is fantastic," Walker said. "It's something I can get into my game with my pace.

"If I can time my runs as well I don't think anyone can stop me. I'm all about assists, I'm not really greedy. I don't want to score, as long as I set people up and then they get the goals, that's all I'm bothered about."