Perisic future to be decided ´in days´ amid ´strong interest´ from Manchester United

Manchester United have a "strong interest" in signing Ivan Perisic but Inter will not let him leave on the cheap, technical director Walter Sabatini has insisted.

Jose Mourinho's side have long been linked with a move for the Croatia international, who is reportedly valued at close to £50million by the Serie A club.

Perisic was pictured looking unhappy in an Inter team photograph this week and has already begun planning for life at Old Trafford, according to reports in England.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio made it clear this week that they had not received a satisfactory offer for the 28-year-old and Sabatini hopes to keep him, despite suggesting that the player's attitude could influence their decision.

"Ivan is a player who [head coach Luciano] Spalletti would like to keep but we only want those with the right motivation," he told a news conference.

"United are very interested. They know our idea; we will see what will happen in the next few days.

"We'll decide the price of our players. Perisic is a great player for Inter, we want him to stay and the only way that won't happen is if we get financial advantages to improve the team.

“In the meantime, I hope that Perisic will maintain the behaviour required of him."