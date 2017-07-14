Related

Orsolini leaves Juventus for Atalanta loan spell

14 July 2017 20:08

Juventus have announced Riccardo Orsolini has signed a two-year loan deal at Atalanta.

The forward finished as the top goalscorer at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea last month, but the Serie A champions have allowed him to join the Bergamo.

Atalanta have an option to buy Orsolini should the 20-year-old be a success in his loan spell, but Juventus also have a counter-option included in the transfer.

Orsolini joined Juventus in a deal reported to be worth €10million from Ascoli in January, but the youngster remained with the Serie B side on loan.

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 38 +50 91
2 Roma 38 +52 87
3 Napoli 38 +55 86
4 Atalanta 38 +21 72
5 Lazio 38 +23 70
6 Milan 38 +12 63
7 Internazionale 38 +23 62
8 Fiorentina 38 +6 60
9 Torino 38 +5 53
10 Sassuolo 38 -1 49
11 Sampdoria 38 -6 48
12 Cagliari 38 -21 47
13 Udinese 38 -9 45
14 Chievo 38 -18 43
15 Bologna 38 -18 41
16 Genoa 38 -26 36
17 Crotone 38 -24 34
18 Empoli 38 -32 32
19 Palermo 38 -44 26
20 Pescara 38 -48 15

