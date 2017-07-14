Nice to face Ajax in Champions League third qualifying round

Nice have been drawn against Dutch giants Ajax in the third round of Champions League qualifying.

The Ligue 1 outfit will face Marcel Keizer's side across two legs in the most engaging match-up of the qualification phase so far.

Scottish champions Celtic will meet either League of Ireland holders Dundalk or Rosenborg, should they overcome Linfield in round two.

Red Bull Salzburg will face HNK Rijeka or The New Saints if they get past Hibernians of Malta, while FCSB – formerly Steaua Bucharest – have been pitted against Viktoria Plzen.

Dynamo Kiev, who competed in last season's group stage, will take on Young Boys of Switzerland.

Draw in full:

FCSB v Viktoria Plzen

Nice v Ajax

Dynamo Kyiv v Young Boys

AEK Athens v CSKA Moscow

Club Brugge v Istanbul Basaksehir

Slavia Praha v BATE or Alashkert

Spartaks Jurmala or Astana v IFK Mariehamn or Legia Warsaw

Zrinjski or Maribor v FH Hafnarfjordur or Vikingur

Zilina or FC Copenhagen v Malmo or Vardar

Linfield or Celtic v Dundalk or Rosenborg

Hapoel Beer-Sheva or Honved v Zalgiris Vilnius or Ludogorets

Viitorul v APOEL or Dudelange

Hibernians or Salzburg v Rijeka or TNS

Qarabag or Samtredia v Sheriff or Kukesi



Partizan or Buducnost Podgorica v Olympiacos